Sensor Hub Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026
Sensor Hub Market register a High CAGR of 19.5% in the forecast period 2026
A sensor hub is a multi-sensor link point that implements a multi-point control unit (MCU), coprocessor, or digital signal processor (DSP) to compile and process data collected from all these sensors. Sensor hubs share a number of different wise work performed through mainframe of a computer or other device. This enables for the collection and processing of environmental data collected by sensors with the demand for computing resources. Offloading enables for greater instrumentation, freer CPU time, higher efficiency and reduced energy draw.
Global sensor hub market is to register a healthy CAGR of 19.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to need for low power generating solution integrated sensors in smartphones and use of 6 Axis and 9 Axis sensing element
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global sensor hub market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, MEMSIC, Inc., LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation. , Infineon Technologies AG, Imagination Technologies Limited., TE Connectivity, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Marvell, Maxim Integrated, HILLCREST LABS, Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR., Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXP Semiconductors., Microchip Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom and others
Segmentation : Global Sensor Hub Market
By Type
Gyro Sensors
Hall Sensors
Proximity Sensors
Temperature Sensor
Magnetic Sensors
Others
By Processor Type
Programmable And Fixed Logic
Application Sensor Processor
Sensor Integrated Microcontroller
Discrete Sensor Processor
Others
By Devices
Smart Phones
Tablets
Wearable Devices
IoT And Connected Devices
Others
By Applications
Positioning and Navigation
Health and Fitness
Augmented Reality And Gaming
Activity monitoring
Voice command
Gestures Navigations
Others
By End-User
Commercial
Consumer electronics
Healthcare
Retail and wholesale
Telecommunications
Government
Media and Entertainment
Education
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In June 2019, Microsoft announced the Azure Kinect developer kit (DK), an all-in-one perception system for laptop vision and speech solutions. The Azure Kinect Developer Kit aims to supply developers a platform to experiment with AI tools likewise as facilitate them plug into Azure’s system of machine learning services. The Azure Kinect DK camera system options a 1MP (1,024 x 1,024 pixel) depth camera, 360˚ microphone array 12MP RGB camera that is used for the added color stream which is aligned to the depth stream. It uses constant time-of-flight device that the corporate had developed for the second generation
- In August 2018, kangaroo announced Motion and Entry sensor which is designed to assist to keep tabs on doors, windows, and hallways. It temporarily disarm the sensors from arm doors and windows mode, by leaving 10 seconds to open the door or window. Once door opens, the sensor will remain disarmed until closing by providing 1-minute grace period before it re-arms doors & windows. These sensors can send an alert directly to the phone when a guest enters your home
Country Level Analysis
The Sensor Hub market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Sensor Hub market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Major Highlights of Sensor Hub Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Sensor Hub market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Sensor Hub market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Sensor Hub market.
