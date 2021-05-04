Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2026 Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.95% in the forecast period 2026

Semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment is used in semiconductor surface so that it can remove all the dust and other unwanted chemicals and particles without causing any harm to the surface. Front side up cleaning technology, wet chemistry based cleaning technology and tech cleaning technologies are some of the common technology which is used in the wafer cleaning equipment. It is very important as presence of any unwanted particle can damage the quality of the product. They are widely used in application such as particle contamination, metallic contamination and chemical contamination.

Global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for advanced silicon devices and rising prevalence for miniature electronic devices is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market are SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd., Tokyo Electron Limited, KLA Corporation, Cleaning Technologies Group., Semsysco GmbH, Modutek.com, NAURA Akrion Inc, LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, ADT – Advanced Dicing Technologies, AP&S International GmbH, ONBoard Solutions Pty Ltd, PVA TePla America., Veeco Instruments Inc., Entegris., SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION, Applied Materials, Inc., Shenzhen KED optical Electic Technology Co.,Ltd/cleaning system.

Segmentation : Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

By Technology Type

Wet Chemistry-Based Cleaning Technology

Etch Cleaning Technology

Front Side Up Cleaning Technology

By Equipment Type

Rotary Wafer Etching System

Semi-Automated Wet Batch System

Manual Wet Batch System

By Application

Metallic Contamination

Chemical Contamination

Particle Contamination

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Tokyo Electron announced the launch of their new single wafer cleaning system CELLESTA Pro SPM. It has single wafer SPM processing system for wet metal etching. It is designed in such a way that it deals with all environmental issues and provides solution for advanced chip scaling.

In December 2015, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd announced the launch of their SS-80EX spin scrubber which is the single wafer cleaner for 200 mm semiconductor wafers. They are widely used in applications such as smartphones, electrical systems and other electronic devices. The main aim of the launch scrubber is to provide different cleaning tools so that they can meet their production goals and applications

Country Level Analysis

The Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

