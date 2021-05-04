Scrubber Dryer Market is poised to expand to a CAGR close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Scrubber Dryer Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Nearly 5.5 million scrubber dryers were sold in 2019, which translates to just half of the global demand expected for 2031. However, even though scrubber dryers have gained immense popularity over the years, which has created a critical situation for traditional cleaning equipment, still, the market is not yet in a position to overtake the traditional cleaning equipment market.

The COVID-19 pandemic exhibited an opportunity for scrubber dryer manufactures and suppliers to enhance their product offerings of antimicrobial scrub pads and cleaning solutions. With increasing cases of COVID-19 across regions, demand for scrubber dryers has seen a dramatic rise.

The global scrubber dryer market is poised to expand to a CAGR close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global scrubber dryer market is anticipated to add 2.1X value by 2031.

Demand for stand-on/ step-on scrubber dryers expected to surge at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast years.

Retail sector accounts for 17% of scrubber dryer demand among end-use industries.

For every 100 scrubber dryers retailed in Asia pacific, 67 are the walk-behind type.

The market in North America expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7%, and set to be valued at over US$ 2.7 Bn in 2031, owing to higher presence of manufacturers in the region, huge consumer base, and substantial consumption with streamlined supply chains.

Battery-operated scrubber dryers are poised to provide higher opportunity for manufactures.

North America is the leading producer of scrubber dryers, followed by Europe. Out of 100 scrubber dryers sold, 33 are being sold in North America.

Direct sales to account for over one-third of global market share.

“Sales of scrubber dryers flourish on increasing spending on public sanitation and hygiene, and also on increasing awareness among people – higher spending, higher growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Collaborative Approach and Targeted End Users by Key Players

Prominent players in the market are Nilfisk Group, Numatic International, and RPS Corporation synergy. A collaborative network in the market has streamlined the supply of scrubber dryers.

Key players consider their intellectual property and patents to be their material assets. Numatic International has introduced its environmental friendly scrubber dryer, which saves on usage of water.

Scrubber dryer manufacturers are competing primarily on quality characteristics, pricing, innovation, and customer service.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presenting an unbiased analysis of the global scrubber dryer market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study discloses essential insights on the market on the basis of product (ride-on, walk-behind, and stand-on/ step-on), power source (electrically operated and battery operated), end use (household, commercial, government, airports, railway stations, and industrial), and sales channel (direct sales, supermarkets and hypermarkets, speciality stores, and online sales), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

