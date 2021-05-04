Rúben Amorim, who is suspended for six days, fails to play with Rio Ave | Soccer

During the first round match against FC Porto in October 2020, coach Rúben Amorim was again suspended from the technical command of the “lions”. The six-day punishment was revealed in a statement by Sporting this Tuesday morning, even before the decision of the Disciplinary Board (CD) of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) was published.

According to the “Lions”, the six-day suspension planned for Wednesday, which will knock the coach out of the game against Rio Ave, was motivated by statements in which Rúben Amorim, who commented on his expulsion in the classic, considers that referee Luís Godinho would have been a member of the FC Porto bank, coach Sérgio Conceição, said to show the red card because he had adopted “similar behavior”.

“This is an unfair, disproportionate decision that exposes sports justice to the obvious judgment: the statements of our coach in the context in which they were made have no relevance compared to other attitudes of other sports agents,” writes Sporting, who protests against the Punishment of the trainer.

The club will appeal the punishment, but Rúben Amorim is expelled from the Leonino bank on his trip to Vila do Conde.