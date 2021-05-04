Photonic Crystals Market: Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

Photonic Crystals Market Introduction

Photonic crystals also known as photonic band gap materials are the periodic optical nanostructure affecting the motion of photons. It occurs in the nature in form of animal reflectors and structural coloration and in different forms with the range of applications. Photonic crystals can be used to control emission and propagation of lightThe research report provides analysis and information according to photonic crystals market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

One-dimensional, two-dimensional, and three-dimensional photonic crystals are three types of photonic crystals used across various industries. Among these, one-dimensional photonic crystals are widely used in form of thin film optics with the application in low and high reflection coatings on the lenses and mirrors to color changing inks and paints. Meanwhile, two-dimensional photonic crystals are beginning to find commercial application.

Photonic Crystals Market: Notable Highlights

Lumentum Holdings plans to sell certain optical transceiver product line provided by Oclaro Japan to the Cambridge Industries. The deal consists of the long-term supply agreement for photonic chips. The parties expect to conclude the transaction during Q2/2019.

Optoscribe Ltd. has launched ultra-high speed, third-gen 3D photonic component manufacturing system and also expanded its facility in Scotland.

NeoPhotonics Corporation announced the demonstration of its new technologies such as silicon photonics based 64 Gbaud COSA at Optical Fiber Communication Conference in San Diego. It also planned to showcase Pico Tunable Laser which is silicon photonics based ultra-narrow linewidth.

Some of the key players in the photonic crystals market are Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, NKT Photonics A/S, MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, GLOphotonics, GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC, NeoPhotonics Corporation, IPG Photonics Corporation, and Corning Incorporated.

Photonic Crystals Market Dynamics

Improving Next-Gen QD-LED with Photonic Crystals

Quantum Dots (QD) is one of the key materials in the next-gen displays. With high quantum efficiency and narrow full-width at half maximum, QD enables highly efficient display along with the wide color gamut as compared to other displays. In order to increase light extraction and material use of QD in display, photonic crystals with the preferred photonic stopband are used in the LEDs.

Photonic crystals also helps to develop high intensity QD-LED with low QD use, thereby, reducing the cost and little amount of cadmium, while producing more eco-friendly and competitive QD-LED product. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on combining QD and photonic crystals to provide brighter and more efficient computer, tablet, and mobile phone displays, and also enhance LED lighting.

Rise in the R&D Activity and Use of 2D Photonic Crystals

Photonic crystals have gained much interest in the research and development in recent years owing to the wavelength scale periodic nature allowing the manipulation of light in a way that is impossible with conventional materials. In recent years, the use of thermophotovoltaic systems has increased as the portable generators to power sensors, small robotic platforms, and portable communication and computational devices. This is driving the demand for 2D photonic crystals as the emitters for high performance thermophotovoltaic system as it offers spectral tailoring of the thermal radiation and wide range of incidence angles.

Recently, scientists with the help of electronic microscopy have tracked defects in the surface of 2D photonic crystals. This new system can help to create microprocessors for optical computer. With the high quality X-ray, scientists have been able to observe structure of crystals and identify internal defects of the mesoscopic structures.

Complex Manufacturing Process to Hamper Growth in Photonic Crystals Market

Various complications in the manufacturing of photonic crystals are likely to hamper the growth of the photonic crystals market. For the high dimensional photonic crystals, the major challenge is the fabrication of these structure along with the sufficient precision to prevent scattering losses the blur properties of crystal. Another challenge in the fabrication of the high dimension photonic crystals is designing process that can significantly mass-produce the crystals.

However, manufacturers in the photonic crystals market have various fabrication methods to produce photonic crystals. For instance, the shear-assembly technique is used to produce mass-scale 3D photonic films and fibers. Meanwhile, the photonic crystal slab is another method that can be used to develop 2D photonic crystals. It consists of a slab of materials such as silicon that can be patterned using some techniques from the semiconductor industry.

Photonic Crystals Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the photonic crystals market is segmented into

One Dimensional

Two Dimensional

Three Dimensional

On the basis of application, the photonic crystals market is segmented into

Optical Fibers

LEDs Displays

Solar & PV Cells

Discrete & Integrated Optical Components Lasers

Image Sensors

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the photonic crystals market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

