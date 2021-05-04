Pharmacogenetic Testing Market Industry Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

The Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market By Data Bridge Market Research provides a in-depth overview of the key aspects of the market. Pharmacogenetic Testing report can be mainly categorised into major areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. This market research report comprises of key information about the industry, market segmentation, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Market research studies conducted in this business report are very attentive for the businesses which help them with the better decision making and develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. – market includes investigations based on the current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. This report centers on the business status, presents volume, key market, product type, consumers, regions, and key players. Businesses can achieve practical and undergoing results that are driven by accurate and timely research.

Pharmacogenetic Testing Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Sonic Healthcare

Genelex

GENEWIZ

Rxight

23andMe, Inc

PGXT

OneOme, LLC

Mako Medical Laboratories, LLC

Myriad Genetics, Inc

Bayer AG

BGI

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

QIAGEN

Luminex Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Type

Single Gene Tests

Array-Based Tests

Whole Genome Sequencing & NGS

Whole Exome Sequencing

By Sample

Blood

Saliva

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Genomics

Immunology & Hypersensitivity

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail-Order Pharmacies

Direct-To-Customer Services

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Market Overview:

Pharmacogenetic testing is a diagnostic procedure used for the determination of drug and an individual’s genetic make-up interaction. This test is experiencing high demand as various scientists and researchers have identified the unique reactions between each individuals’ genes and drugs which has resulted in the development of a unique test which can record this interaction and provide valuable insights which is subsequently used for the development of personalized therapeutics.

Market Drivers

Favorable scenario of reimbursement for these tests from the insurance providers is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing demand for personalized therapeutic system and diagnostic tests is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of healthcare expenditure being incurred on adoption of advanced testing methods and therapeutics from the developed regions of the world; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of clinical evidence regarding the effectiveness and utility benefits associated with the tests is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of skilled individuals that can conduct and provide valuable insights from the test results is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market

Large levels of financial costs associated with these tests is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Research Methodology:

Years considered for the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2019

Disreputable year – 2020

Estimate period – 2021 to 2028

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 epidemic has had an effect on many characteristics, such as travel bans; flight cancellations; quarantines; limited all indoor events proclaimed emergency in many countries; unpredictability of the stock market; major supply chain slowdown; declining economic assurance, and in sighted insecurity about the future. By generating supply chain turmoil, by directly influencing production and demand, and by having an economic impact on businesses and commercial markets, COVID-19 will influence the global economy.

Further Key Aspects Of The Report Indicate:

Pharmacogenetic Testing Market overview & Market Scope Pharmacogenetic Testing Market Segmentation Regional diversification of the Pharmacogenetic Testing industry (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Other parts of the world) Competitive analysis Important data coverage by region Manufacturer/Top Company Profile Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market Forecast by Type, Application, and End User Important survey results and survey methods Reliable data source Research Findings and Conclusion

The Pharmacogenetic Testing report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key market players. Such highlights about competitive landscape plays very important role in deciding about the enhancements required in the product already in the market or the future product. The report also performs systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. Besides, this market report contains an extensive evaluation of the markets, growth prospects and restrictions. An influential Pharmacogenetic Testing market report offers an utter background analysis of the Pharmacogenetic Testing industry along with an assessment of the parental Pharmacogenetic Testing market. It is an essential document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, 23andMe, Inc. announced the availability of pharmacogenomics test which will be commercially available without the need for any prescriptions. This test will help provide patients and physicians with better knowledge and identification services into genes of an individual. Although, FDA has approved this test they have also issued a statement regarding not basing their treatment options on the test results

In May 2017, Oxford Gene Technology announced that had agreed to be acquired by Sysmex Corporation. This acquisition will allow for complete integration of Oxford’s genetic analysis technologies and expertise which will help enhance the position of Sysmex Corporation globally. Oxford Gene Technology will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sysmex

Competitive Landscape and Pharmacogenetic Testing Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pharmacogenetic testing market are Sonic Healthcare; Genelex; GENEWIZ; Rxight; 23andMe, Inc.; PGXT; OneOme, LLC; Mako Medical Laboratories, LLC; Myriad Genetics, Inc.; Bayer AG; BGI; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; QIAGEN; Luminex Corporation; Eurofins Scientific; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc. among others.

