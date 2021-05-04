Perchloroethylene Market set to record exponential growth by 2030

Increasing preference for perchloroethylene over trichloroethylene is set to bolster its demand during the forecast period (2020-2030). Further, perchloroethylene is largely consumed as an intermediate in hydrofluorocarbon production. Growing demand for perchloroethylene from a range of niche applications such as isomerization and reforming are set to drive the global market at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

Perchloroethylene’s non-flammability and impressive cleaning with the need for minimum mechanical agitation has made it an ideal choice for dry cleaning applications. Other bundled advantages such as high solvency and its recoverable nature have driven its consumption during the historical period (2015-2019).

Global Perchloroethylene Market: Segmentation

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

