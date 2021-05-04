PCP blames PSD, CDS and PS and insists on “public control” of Novo Banco | New bank

The PCP blamed the PSD / CDS and PS governments for the situation at Novo Banco on Tuesday, warning that the resolution fund used public funds and insisted on “public scrutiny” of the bank.

Commenting on the Court of Auditors’ audit of Novo Banco’s public funding, the PCP took the view that it confirms what it “denounced”, ie “both the BES resolution adopted by the PSD / CDS government” and that of the The PS government decided to privatize Novo Bank and failed to protect the public interest. “

According to a communist communiqué, the audit will help “demystify the idea that the resolution fund resources are not public resources, but resources of the financial system”.

“Contrary to the statements of the PSD / CDS and PS governments, we are faced with the use of public funds, as the PCP has always said, which already amount to almost 8 billion euros,” the communication also says.

The PCP “reiterates that the public control of Novo Banco remains the only option to ensure the end of the bleeding of public resources in favor of a private entity and bring the bank to the public and specialized support of micro and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs ) “, Conclude the communists.

On Monday, the Banco de Portugal (BdP) and the resolution fund believed that the audit of Novo Banco by the Court of Auditors (TdC) showed that the flow of public funds into Novo Banco was not being hindered.

For TdC, while Novo Banco’s public funding contributed to “the stability of the financial system, mainly by avoiding the bank’s liquidation and reducing systemic risk”, “its impact on the sustainability of public finances was neither minimized nor reduced moral hazard” . .

The Court of Auditors considers that “Novo Banco’s statement on the calculation of the capital deficit, which“ the resolution fund is required to request ”, has not been submitted.

In another conclusion, the report states: “Novo Banco’s obligation to report information on the execution of the Quota Capitalization Contract has not been properly fulfilled as the agreement on the form and content of the support for it has not been formalized information and the delay in the Preparation of this support from Novo Banco (given the 30 day contract period) which claims to be dependent on verified accounts. “