Organic Extracts Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2028

Global Organic Extracts Market: Overview

Organic extracts are the products extracted from fruits, flowers, vegetables, and whole foods. The organic extracts are rich in nutrient contents and including amino acids and vitamins. The organic extracts have a strong consumer base in the healthcare and cosmetics industry. The plant extract contains beneficial phytochemicals supplements for human health and acting as natural antioxidants.

The consumer attraction towards organic or chemical free products likely to contribute to the growth of organic extracts market. The growing demand for organic extracts from various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals to impart color, flavor, and nutrition is anticipated to boost the growth of the organic extracts market in the near future. The growing attraction of consumers towards organic and herbal dietary supplement and also increasing awareness towards health likely to fuel the growth of organic extracts market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Global Organic Extracts Market: Dynamics

The consumers are now switching to a healthier lifestyle and preferred to use natural and organic products. The rising demand for herbal products in pharmaceuticals and food industries is expected to drive the growth of global organic extracts market significantly. The side effects associated with synthetic chemicals and drugs leads to various harm to health, which has changed the consumer preference towards healthy and safe organic products.

Consumers are now attracting more towards herbal cosmetic and personal care products and raising the demand for organic extracts in the global market. The food and beverage industry use organic extracts widely as color and flavoring agent, anti-oxidant. The significant growth of the food and beverage industry likely to fuel the growth of organic extracts market in near future.

The rising awareness towards healthy lifestyle and attraction of consumers towards natural and herbal products are anticipated to fuel the growth of the organic extracts market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Global Organic Extracts Market: Segmentation

The organic extracts can be classified on the basis of source type as fruit extracts, flower extracts, vegetable extracts, and other organic extracts. The organic extracts can also be classified on the basis of the form of the product as liquids, creams, and capsules.

The organic extracts market can be classified on the basis of the end-user industry as food and beverage industry, cosmetics and personal care industry, healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry, agriculture and others.

The global organic extracts market can also be classified on the basis of the sales channel as direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales channel segment can further be classified as pharmacy stores, modern trade channel, retailers, specialty stores and online channel.

Global Organic Extracts Market: Regional Outlook

The global organic extracts market can be classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Among the segmented regions, North America is projected to show the dominance over the other regional segments. The rising demand and preference for organic products and a healthier lifestyle among the population are the key driving factors for the organic extracts market in the region.

Europe and APEJ are expected to grow significantly due to the growth of food – beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry in the regions.

Latin America and MEA regions do not hold the prominent share of the organic extracts market but are projected to grow with the rising developments of food beverage and pharmaceuticals industry in the forecast period.

Global Organic Extracts Market: Prominent Players

Alkaloids Corp., Indena, Ingredia Nutritional, Lehmann & Voss & Co., Organic Herb Inc., Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd., Linnea S.A., , Phytovation Ltd., Prinova Group, Naturex, Berrypharma AG, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, QUALIPHAR, Kuber Impex Ltd., Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd., and Plant Extracts International Inc. are the key players of the organic extracts market.

The prominent players are investing to expand the distribution network and attract more consumers towards the organic and herbal products. The marketing strategy by manufacturers is expected to contribute for the growth of organic extracts market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and end use.

Report Highlights: