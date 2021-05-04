Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market 2021 – Industry Analysis, Segments, Value Chain and Key Trends 2027 | CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (A subsidiary of Canon Inc.), NOVAmedtek, EcoRay, Assing S.p.A

The latest market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market 2021-2028 by Data Bridge Market Research. Mobile C-Arm Equipment market includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over excellent market opportunities into the specific markets. This market report encompasses a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Mobile C-Arm Equipment industry and its impact based on market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry types, applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, investment, forecast, market of the product. An expert team along with project managers serve the clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Mobile C-Arm Equipment report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. The report analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects.

Mobile C-arm equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,646.33 million by 2027. The rising geriatric population, rising number of chronic diseases and growing early diagnosis rate are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the mobile C-arm equipment market in the forecast period.

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC)

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens Healthineers AG

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (A subsidiary of Canon Inc.)

NOVAmedtek

EcoRay, Assing S.p.A.

BMI Biomedical International s.r.l.

Eurocolumbus srl

ITALRAY

MS WESTFALIA GMBH

Shimadzu Corporation

DSM Imaging, GENORAY CO.,LTD

Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

INTERMEDICAL S.r.l

IMD Group

Allengers

SIMAD s.r.l.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Type (Mini C-Arms, Full Size C-Arm, 2D Mobile C-Arms, 3D, Mobile C-Arms)

By Technology (Image Intensifiers, Flat Panel)

By Application (Orthopaedic and Trauma, Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neuro Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Pain Management, General Surgery, Urology, Others)

By End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales)

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Market Overview and Analysis: Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market

Mobile C-arm is a type of medical imaging device which is based on x-ray technology and used to capture the image of human inner body. The device is in a C-shaped which is connected to the X-ray source and X-ray detector. The device is specialists in various medical applications such as surgery, orthopaedics, traumatology, vascular surgery and cardiology which use C-arms for intraoperative imaging.

Mobile C-arm is a type of advanced imaging technology based imaging modular which provide real time high-resolution X-ray images which helps the physician to monitor the disease or progress at any point during the operation and immediately make any corrections that may be required.

The competitive analysis taken place in the Mobile C-Arm Equipment market include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies. The report also comprises of reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. Moreover, an excellent Mobile C-Arm Equipment market report also describes a widespread evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. All the data and information included in this report aids businesses in improving their strategic decision making.

Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Insights:

Recent developments and key government policies.

Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

Key forecast data, with regional comparisons Mobile C-Arm Equipment market.

Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The estimated growth rate of the market, Pros and cons of the direct and indirect sales channels, Exhaustive information about the Mobile C-Arm Equipment market major distributors, dealers, and traders

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Effect Factors Analysis, Market Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix

Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the mobile C-arm equipment market is segmented into mini C-arms, full size C-arm, 2D mobile C-arms and 3D mobile C-arms. In 2020, mini C-arms segment is expected to dominate the mobile C-arm equipment market with continuous increase in adoption of mini C-arms in orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, pain management, general surgery and urology surgeries for high-resolution X-ray images in real time.

On the basis of technology, the mobile C-arm equipment market is segmented into image intensifiers and flat panel. In 2020, image intensifiers segment is expected to dominate the mobile C-arm equipment market due to increasing demand of image intensifiers mobile C-arm equipment for orthopaedic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, pain management, general surgery and urology surgeries. Image intensifiers help to increase image quality, image quality over time and lower patient dose. Further, image intensifiers helps radiologists to see object structure more easily than fluorescent screens alone.

On the basis of application, the mobile C-arm equipment market is segmented into orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, pain management, general surgery, urology and others. In 2020, orthopaedic and trauma surgeries segment is expected to dominate the mobile C-arm equipment market due to increasing adoption of mobile C-arm equipment as a X-ray source, primarily for fluoroscopic intraoperative imaging during orthopaedic, surgical and emergency care procedures.

On the basis of end user, the mobile C-arm equipment market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic centres, speciality clinics and others. In 2020, hospital segment is expected to dominate the mobile C-arm equipment market as the hospitals are using mobile C-arm equipment for orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, pain management, general surgery and urology surgeries. Further, hospitals are one of the first contact point and the most trustable option for the patients in various countries.

On the basis of distribution channel, the mobile C-arm equipment market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tender segment is expected to dominate the mobile C-arm equipment market as most of the diagnostic centres, hospitals, specialty clinics prefer to opt for direct tender for seeking the benefits of bulk buying, discounts and easy availability of products.

Competitive Landscape and Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the mobile C-arm equipment market report are GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (A subsidiary of Canon Inc.), NOVAmedtek, EcoRay, Assing S.p.A., BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., Eurocolumbus srl., ITALRAY, MS WESTFALIA GMBH, Shimadzu Corporation, DSM Imaging, GENORAY CO.,LTD., Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group, Allengers and SIMAD s.r.l. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In February 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launched of Zenition, a new mobile C-arm imaging platform specially designed to enhance performance and workflow efficiency of operating room. The company enhanced their product portfolio after launching new product

In November 2018, Siemens Healthcare GmbH announced that they have received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their product Cios Spin. The company commercialized their product into the market and generated adequate revenue after receiving approval for their product

