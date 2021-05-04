Middle East and Africa Optical Fiber Monitoring Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Middle East and Africa Optical Fiber Monitoring Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Middle East and Africa Optical Fiber Monitoring industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Middle East and Africa Optical Fiber Monitoring Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The growing importance of data storage and transfer; Internet of Things, increasing demand for the connected devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and wearables devices are some of the major factors that propel demand for the fiber optics cable. This factor will in turn increase the demand for monitoring solutions that help the network operator to maintain the performance of network. Fiber to the home (FTTH) is now becoming more popular as they run direct fiber optic to individual homes, which allow increased network bandwidth along with, enhance user experience. The increased reach of fiber optic cable recognizes the need of fiber optic monitoring systems for detection of fiber faults from the source to the subscriber.

Some of the factors which are driving the market are increasing application in oil and gas vertical, growing demand for high bandwidth communication, rising government initiatives towards deployment of fiber optics and the restraint of the market are the lack of essential technical personnel and high installation cost.

Middle East and Africa optical fiber monitoring market is projected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Optical Fiber Monitoring Market

Middle East and Africa optical fiber monitoring market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on the basis of component, monitoring type, technology, mode type and vertical.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into laser, photodiode, 1xn photonic switch, submodule, controller, display, operator and others

On the basis of monitoring type, the market is segmented into active fiber monitoring and dark fiber monitoring In January 2018, Yokogawa Electric Corporation launched AQ2200-232 optical sensor head for multi-application test system and gives high accuracy and stability. It is used for inspection of optical transceivers. This product launch helps the company to attract more customers by offering wide range of products.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into distributed acoustic sensing, distributed temperature sensing, real time thermal rating and others In July 2015, Silixa Ltd has received an Innovation Award for developing intelligent Distributed Acoustic Sensor (iDAS) system. This system can record digital acoustics with a frequency range between less than 1mHz and more than 100kHz.This award gives the worldwide recognition for the company

On the basis of mode type, the market is segmented into single mode and multimode

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, military & aerospace, healthcare, power & energy, BFSI, food & beverages, oil & gas, automotive and others. In January 2015, AP Sensing received contract for monitoring world’s longest XLPE subsea cable. Through this company is selected to supply Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) system to monitor the XLPE subsea cable link. This cable line comprises 400 km of submarine route. This development helps the company to get recognition for project installation



Competitive Analysis: Middle East and Africa Optical Fiber Monitoring Market

Some of the major players operating in Middle East and Africa optical fiber monitoring market are Fibersonics, Hifi Engineering Inc., OptaSense, NTest Inc., AP Sensing, United Technologists Europe Limited (UTEL), Ziebel, Silixa Ltd, CommVerge Solutions, DSIT Solutions Ltd., M2 Optics Inc., Fluke Corporation, AFL, Kingfisher International, FiberStore Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, EXFO Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Fujikura Ltd, Moog Inc., SQS Vláknova optika a.s., Anritsu Corporation, VeEX Inc., ShinewayTech., II-VI Incorporated KomShine and Sopto among others

Recent Developments

In May 2019, AP Sensing completed a solar energy monitoring project. This project is use to monitor the Sweihan Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant. Two DTS (Distributed Temperature Sensing) systems are utilized by this project. This development helps the company to increase their business in Middle East

In November 2018, Yokogawa Electric Corporation launched AQ6150B and AQ6151B optical wavelength meters. These meters have high speed and accuracy. As the demand for data center construction increases, the demand for optical wavelength meters increases. Thus this will help the company to maximize the sales through offering wide range of products

In June 2017, Viavi Solutions introduced CPRIAdvisor, which allows remote monitoring of the RF spectrum with Fiber Fronthaul that gives wide range of deployment options antenna in heterogeneous networks. This product is developed in the partnership with mobile service suppliers of tier one. This development will help the company increasing spectral efficiency and attract more customers

Major Highlights of Middle East and Africa Optical Fiber Monitoring market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Optical Fiber Monitoring market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Middle East and Africa Optical Fiber Monitoring market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Middle East and Africa Optical Fiber Monitoring market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

