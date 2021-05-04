Manchester City secure first Champions League final | Champions League

Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 this Tuesday with a Riyad Mahrez doubles, guaranteeing the coveted presence in a League of Champions final for the first time in citizen history, with Pep Guardiola ending the final on a ten-year hiatus since the last time he played (and won) the trophy.

The English team are now waiting for the Chelsea-Real Madrid result in London this Wednesday to learn who they will meet as the 42nd club in Istanbul on May 29 to reach the strangely successful final against Paris Saint-. Germain, who made his debut in the previous edition against Bayern Munich.

The French champions presented themselves in Manchester after losing the first leg (2-1) in Paris on a thankless mission that forced the Parisians to take risks to dismember a pragmatic and willing city that, if necessary, suffered to win the game break curse of champions. And while the news isn’t the best, with Mbappé from the starting XI, PSG showed courage and determination to change the tie’s story and try to repeat their presence in the final.

However, a goal by Riyad Mahrez (11 ‘) on the English team’s first opportunity brought the draw to a level that became increasingly inaccessible to the French despite the reaction and two moves by Marquinhos: the crossbar and the post of the Ederson goal.

Mahrez had not yet finished the mission and showed the cold blood in one swift movement of the English attack. Foden crossed the Algerian to end matters with an encore (63 ‘) and PSG delivered the points after Di Maria’s expulsion. in an aggression against Fernandinho that only showed the desperation of the French.