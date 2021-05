In Guimarães, researchers from all over the world are thinking about the digitization of government

The think tank, installed in Guimarães since 2014, is dedicated to research into e-governance. It is one of the 14 institutions of the United Nations University. At UNU-EGOV, this is done to facilitate articulation between government agencies and citizens from a global perspective.