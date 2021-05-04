Global Surgical Staplers Market Technology, Development, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2028||CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew, BD, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Purple Surgical, Frankenman International Limited
Surgical staplers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at a CAGR of 7.32% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing number of surgical procedures drives the surgical staplers market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the surgical staplers market are Ethicon USA, LLC, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, AesDex, LLC, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew, BD, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Purple Surgical, Frankenman International Limited, Welfare Medical Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd., Reach Surgical, Grena Ltd.
Surgical Staplers Market Scope and Market Size
Surgical staplers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, mechanism, type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- On the basis of product type, surgical staplers market is segmented into laparoscopic surgical stapler, open surgical stapler, linear cutter stapler, skin stapler and stapler reloads.
- Based on application, the surgical staplers market is segmented into abdominal & pelvic surgery, general surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery and other surgical application
- Based on mechanism, the surgical staplers market is segmented into manual surgical staplers and powered surgical staplers.
- Based on type, the surgical staplers market is segmented into disposable surgical staplers and reusable surgical staplers.
- The surgical staplers market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and clinics.
Market Drivers
- Technological advancement and development in surgeries is driving the growth of this market.
- Increasing geriatric population is driving the market.
Market Restraints
- High cost of the surgical procedure is restraining the market.
- Higher risk of infections and other conditions is restraining the market.
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodologies
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Compliance in Surgical staplers Market
8 Surgical staplers Market, By Service
9 Surgical staplers Market, By Deployment Type
10 Surgical staplers Market, By Organization Size
11 Surgical staplers Market Analyses, By Vertical
12 Geographic Analyses
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscapes
14 Detailed Company Profiles
15 Related Reports
