Global In-vivo Imaging Market 2020 Research Analysis, Innovative Services And Advanced Applications, Future Growth Till 2026||FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens, Miltenyi Biotec, Bruker, BIOSCAN, INC., CMR Naviscan, SCANCO Medical AG, Aspect Imaging

Global in-vivo imaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 487.42 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the technological advancements and increasing demand for noninvasive in-vivo imaging techniques.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global in-vivo imaging market are PerkinElmer Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens, Miltenyi Biotec, Bruker, BIOSCAN, INC., CMR Naviscan, SCANCO Medical AG, Aspect Imaging, Mediso Ltd., LI-COR, Inc., BIOTECHNIQUES, Takara Bio Inc., Mediso Ltd., MILabs B.V., MR Solutions, TRIFOIL IMAGING among others.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global in-vivo imaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the in-vivo imaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Market Drivers

Technological advancements in the healthcare industry act as a driver for the market

Increasing market demand for noninvasive in-vivo imaging techniques is another factor which will help the market to grow in near future

Increase in the rate of acceptance of multi-modality imaging systems in clinical and preclinical research studies

Growing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints

High cost of clinical and preclinical imaging systems will act as a restraint for the market

Low healthcare expenditures in developing countries will also act as a restraint for the market

Uneven distribution of medical services over the regional boundaries will hamper the market in near future

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, a leader who manufactures cellular therapy and advancing biomedical research related products and services has acquired LaVision BioTec GmbH who is a high-end microscopy specialist. This acquisition will help both the companies to innovate and market new technologies like light-sheet microscopy and multiphoton-microscopy. Such acquisitions will help the companies to penetrate more in this market in near future.

In September 2017, PerkinElmer, Inc., launched 2D optical in vivo imaging systems namely, Lumina X5 and IVIS Lumina S5. Both the products provide high resolution and High throughput X-ray imaging. It also has camera that gives expanded field of view, helping scientists to capture more subjects at the same time. Such new launches will help the company to grow in this market.

Segmentation: Global In-vivo Imaging Market

By Modality

Optical Imaging Systems Bioluminescence/Fluorescence Imaging Systems Standalone Fluorescence Imaging Systems Optical + X-Ray)/ (Optical + CT) Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems Micro-Pet Systems Micro-Spect Systems Trimodality Systems

Micro-MRI

Micro-Ultrasound

Micro-CT

Photoacoustic Imaging Systems

Magnetic Particle Imaging Systems

By Reagents

Optical Imaging Reagents Bioluminescent Imaging Reagents Luciferins Proluciferins Coelenterazine Others Fluorescent Imaging Reagents Green Fluorescent Proteins Red Fluorescent Proteins Infrared Dyes Others

Nuclear Imaging Reagents Pet Tracers Fluorine-18-Based Small Animal Pet Tracers Carbon-11-Based Small Animal Pet Tracers Copper-64-Based Small Animal Pet Tracers Others Spect Probes Technetium-99m-Based Small Animal Spect Probes Iodine-131-Based Small Animal Spect Probes Gallium-67-Based Small Animal Spect Probes Thallium-201-Based Small Animal Spect Probes Others

MRI Contrast Agents Gadolinium-Based Small Animal Contrast Agents Iron-Based Small Animal Contrast Agents Manganese-Based Small Animal Contrast Agents

Ultrasound Contrast Agents

CT Contrast Agents Iodine-Based Small Animal CT Contrast Agents Barium-Based Small Animal CT Contrast Agents Gold Nanoparticles Gastrografin-Based Small Animal CT Contrast Agents



By Application

Monitoring Drug Treatment Response

Bio Distribution Studies

Cancer Cell Detection

Biomarkers

Longitudinal Studies

Epigenetics

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmaceutical Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Educational Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global in-vivo imaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

