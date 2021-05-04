Global genome editing Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2018 to 2027 GenScript, Lonza, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., New England Biolabs

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Genome Editing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Application and End User, the global genome editing market was valued at US$ 3,210.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 10,691.0 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global genome editing market and the factors driving the market along with the restraints that are impacting its growth.

The technology segment is divided into transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENS), clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), antisense RNA and others. Among the technology segment the CRISPR holds the largest market share whereas, the TALENs is the fastest growing segment. The dominancy is expected to be continued by the CRISPR owing to the advantages offered, elimination of invading genetic material and enables the organisms to respond the changes. In addition, CRISPR-Cas9 is faster, cheaper and more accurate than the other technologies of DNA editing and is used for the wide applications. It is considered to be the simplest, most versatile and precise method of genetic manipulation. Moreover, the CRISPR technology is utilized in every field of the genome editing. The market for genome editing by the technology segment is expected to reach US$ 6,132.3 million by 2025 in the forecasted period. CRISPR segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 53.6% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025 to account for a market share of 57.4% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.

The report includes the driving factors such as increase in funding for the genome editing, rising prevalence of the genetic disorders, rise in the advancements for the genome editing technology and rise in the production of the genetically modified crops. The opportunities for the market is analyzed as the emerging markets for precision and regenerative medicines. The usage of CRISOR Cas9 technology is the current for the genome editing market.

Strategic Insights

Inorganic strategies such as partnership, acquisition, collaboration and agreement are adopted strategies by companies in the genome editing market that have bought about remarkable developments in the genome editing market The market players have also adopted organic strategies such as product launch, approvals, expansion, product expansion and others that have enabled them to enlarge their global customer base, which also permits them to maintain their brand name globally.

Global Genome Editing Market – By Technology

TALENS

CRISPR

ZFNs

Others

Global Genome Editing Market– By Application

Genetic Engineering

Cell Line Engineering

Others

Global Genome Editing Market– By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Global Genome Editing Market– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



To comprehend Global Genome Editing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Genome Editing market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

