Global Data Warehousing Market Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand

Data warehousing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 39.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising adoption of vertical data warehousing and increasing application of AI in data warehouse is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Leading Players operating in the Data Warehousing Market are:

Amazon, Inc.,

Cloudera, Inc.,

Google,

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft,

Oracle,

SAP ERP,

Snowflake Inc.,

Teradata

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for storage system for growing volume of data will drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence for column-oriented data warehouse solutions so that they can perform advanced analytics will also drive the growth of this market

Rising need for real- time view and analytics on real data on operational data act as a driver for this market

Growing applications of AI in data warehouse will also act as a driving factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with the data warehousing will restrain the market growth

High operational cost will also hamper the growth of this market

Inefficient data warehouse architecture can also act as a market restraint

Data Warehousing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Data Warehousing market.

Market Segmentation

By Type of Offering (Extraction, Transportation and Loading (ETL) Solutions, Statistical Analysis, Data Mining, Others), Type of Data (Unstructured Data, Semi-structured & Structured Data), Deployment (On- Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), Organization Type (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprise), Industrial Vertical (BFSI, Telecom &IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media& Entertainment, Others), Geography

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Qlik announced that they have acquired Attunity so that they can increase their data management capabilities and can also add new skilled and experienced data professionals in their team. This acquisition will also help the Qlik to strengthen their s data lake management and cloud infrastructure partnerships

In April 2019, HealthAxis Group announced that they have acquired Analytics partner so that they can use their powerful core platform and services. This acquisition will also help them to provide shareable data and effective communication throughout health care delivery pipeline and they will be able to provide better services to the healthcare industry

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Data Warehousing Market, By Type

7 Data Warehousing Market, By Organization Size

8 Data Warehousing Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

