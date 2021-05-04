Global Contract Logistics Market Size |Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025 | Deutsche Post AG, GEODIS, DB Schenker, CEVA Logistics AG, UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Contract Logistics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Outsourcing and Insourcing); Services (Transportation, Warehousing, Packaging Processes and Solutions, Distribution, Production Logistics, and Aftermarket Logistics); and End-user (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, High-Tech, Industrial, Pharma & Healthcare, and Retail)

Global contract logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017 to US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2025.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of the contract logistics market based on type, services, and end-user. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By geography, Asia Pacific is accountable to hold the largest share in the contract logistics market in 2017, whereas Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players in this market include :

Deutsche Post AG

GEODIS

DB Schenker

Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Neovia Logistics Services, LLC

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

The latest research report on the “Contract Logistics Market– Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2025” provides a comprehensive assessment of Contract Logistics Market for the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in Contract Logistics Market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on Contract Logistics Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. Contract Logistics Market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Contract Logistics Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Contract Logistics Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Contract Logistics Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

