Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Technology, Development, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027||Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Medical Corporation, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc

Capillary blood collection devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.45% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing number of geriatric population and rising availability of POC diagnostics will help in driving the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market.

The major players covered in the capillary blood collection devices market report are Akacia Medical, HTL-STREFA, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Medical Corporation, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Owen Mumford Ltd, Neoteryx, LLC, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Improve Medical, KABE LABORTECHNIK GmbH, Nipro Europe Group Companies (A Subsidiary of Nipro Corporation), Radiometer Medical ApS (A Subsidiary of Danaher), FL MEDICAL s.r.l., SureScreen Diagnostics Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ypsomed AG, Creative Diagnostics, Elabscience, Inc., Mologic, Tasso, Inc., Abbott, Vitrex Medical A/S, Disera Medical Equipment Logistics Industry and Trade Inc., AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., CHENGDU RICH SCIENCE INDUSTRY CO., LTD and BIOMEDOMICS INC., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Drivers:

The growing number of geriatric population and rising availability of POC diagnostics will help in driving the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market.

Advanced features such as strategic initiatives by market players will impact in launching new product by the manufactures into the market which enhance its demand as well as increased requirement for safe blood collection technologies has enhanced the demand of capillary blood collection and sampling devices will likely to accelerate the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative and advanced capillary blood collection and sampling devices will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Restraints:

High risk related to the capillary blood assortment technologies and disadvantages of micro-collection of blood will likely to hamper the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Capillary blood collection devices market is segmented on the basis of product, modality, mode of administration, application, platform, age group, procedure, test type, technology, material, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into blood sampling devices, capillary blood collection devices, rapid test cassette, remote capillary blood collection device, wearable capillary blood collection device.

On the basis of modality, the capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into manual sampling and automated/autoingection sampling.

Based on mode of administration, the capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into puncture and incision.

On the basis of application, the capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into cardiovascular disease, infection & infectious disease, respiratory diseases, cancers, rheumatoid arthritis and others.

Based on platform, the capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into enzyme immunoassay platform (ELISA platform), PCR platform, lateral flow immunoassay platform, ELTABA platform and others.

Based on age group, the capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into geriatrics, infant, pediatric and adult

On the basis of procedure, the capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into conventional and point of care testing.

Based on test type, the capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into whole blood test, dried blood spot tests, plasma/serum protein tests, liver panel/liver profile/liver function tests, comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) tests and others.

On the basis of technology, the capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into volumetric absorptive microsampling, capillary electrophoresis-based chemical analysis and others.

Based on material, the capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into plastic, glass, stainless steel and ceramic.

Capillary blood collection devices market has also been segmented based on the end user into laboratories and home care setting.

Based on distribution channel, the capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others.

