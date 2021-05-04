For a month four families will discover what it is like in Bragança | to live behind the hills

What do a journalist, a communications consultant, an anthropologist, an audiovisual producer, a nature photographer, a yoga teacher, a creative producer and a photographer / designer from Porto, Lisbon and Póvoa de Varzim have in common?

On May 1st, the four couples moved to Bragança with their daughters, dogs, cats and their luggage and will live for a month in the municipality of Trás-os-Montes in accommodation with free internet access offered by the municipality. necessary to stay telecommuting.

In just eight days, the “Bragança, Liberdade para Recomeçar” campaign, which also included a basket of regional welcome products, received 1879 applications from “different parts of the world”, namely from Brazil, Spain, Great Britain, Germany and Poland, Russia and Norway, the municipality points out in a statement.

“From Portugal, 43% of the 1,576 applications came from the Lisbon district and 22% from Porto.” The average age of the candidates, he adds, was 36 years old, with applications from people between 17 and 73 years old. Around a third have children, 57% are single and 33% are married. The areas of education and work are the most diverse and within the most widely adapted areas for remote work: architecture, engineering, information technology, education, management, photography, literature, law, communication and others

Ivo Neto, journalist and editor at PÚBLICO, was one of the selected candidates. At the age of 33, he moved from Porto to the historic center of Bragança with his wife Rita, communications consultant, and the cat. Mário and Diana, 33 and 31 years old, he is a nature photographer, she is an online yoga teacher and will be living in the village of Montesinho in May with her four year old daughter, the dog and the cat. Hugo, a 44-year-old audiovisual producer, and Chiara, a 48-year-old Italian, professor and researcher in anthropology, left Lisbon with their two daughters for the “mythical cross-border village” Rio de Onor. between the ages of eight and 17. The fourth selected family, Maria (30), creative producer, and Frederick (36), German, photographer and designer, also came from the Portuguese capital to a “Loft in Santa Comba das Rossas”.

The project, funded by the municipality of Bragança, aims “to make them aware of the quality of life in the north-east of Transmontano and at the same time to do their daily work remotely”. Hernâni Dias, President of the Congregation, emphasizes, “It is possible to be connected and work anywhere in the world while being in an unprecedented area, ideal for escaping from hectic daily life and maintaining all the necessary work tools “.

“This initiative aims to promote the full potential of the territory and, through the exchange of experiences, to inspire those who have the opportunity to work remotely even after the pandemic to live in Bragança,” said the mayor during the welcome session. quoted in the press release.

The Bragança – Freedom to Start again program is part of a pilot project of the URBACT cooperation program – Find Your Greatness, the “first European strategic brand development program for smart cities”, which is being implemented in eight European cities, including Bragança. The project is funded by the European Union and promotes the implementation of pilot measures to learn and share experiences for promoting sustainable development in cities in Europe, according to the municipality.