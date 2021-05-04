European Inventor Award finalists announced | innovation

The European Patent Office (IEP) announced the 15 inventors and teams of finalists for the European Inventor Award 2021 this Tuesday. The winners will be announced in a digital ceremony on June 17th at 6pm (from Lisbon). open to the public and created here in an augmented reality format.

This award recognizes “inventors who have made an exceptional contribution to technology, society and economic growth,” which is referred to in a statement accompanying the award. This year’s finalists come from Austria, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Great Britain and the USA. This was a selection of almost 400 inventors and teams from an international jury.

The inventions of the finalists include areas such as disease diagnosis, DNA storage, solar energy, bacterial cultivation, tissue engineering or the supply of drugs via the nose. All of the finalists used the European patent system to protect their technologies, allowing other researchers to develop their innovations.

The winners will be selected by a jury made up of international authorities from various fields, who will analyze the proposals for their contribution to technological progress, social development, economic prosperity and job creation in Europe. The prize is awarded in five categories: industry, research, small and medium-sized enterprises, non-European countries and career recognition. The public can also choose the winner of the audience award from among the 15 finalists by online voting.

“The past year has strengthened the importance of scientists, researchers, inventors and entrepreneurs for the advancement of technology and for the improvement of our lives more than ever,” affirmed António Campinos, President of the IEP. “This year’s finalists for the European Inventor Award 2021 are excellent examples of the ingenuity and creativity that support technological advancement and pave the way for job creation and economic growth.”

Although there is no Portuguese finalist this year, Helena Pereira (current President of the Science and Technology Foundation) was a finalist in 2013 and researcher Elvira Fortunato reached the final in 2016.