EU approves first insect-derived product for human consumption | Food

The flour made from beetle larvae was approved for human consumption this Tuesday by the member states of the European Union (EU) on the recommendation of the community leaders.

Tertiary meal (mealworm), a “new food” also known as “yellow flour”, is the first authorization to place insect products on the EU market after the European Food Safety Authority gave the flour the green light.

The Prado to Prato strategy identifies insects as an alternative source of protein that can support the EU’s transition to a more sustainable food system.

So-called “new foods” are those that were not consumed to a significant extent by people in the EU before May 15, 1997, when the first regulation on this subject came into force.

‘New foods’ are innovative or made using new technologies and processing methods, and foods that are or are being consumed outside the EU.

Examples of “new foods” are new sources of vitamin K (menaquinone) or extracts from existing foods (Antarctic krill oil, which is rich in Euphausia superba phospholipids), agricultural products from third countries (chia seeds, noni juice) or foods from new production processes . like UV treatment.