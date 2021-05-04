Digital Health Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 | Key players Cerner, McKesson, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts

Digital Health Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player’s related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide a special section regarding the COVID-19 situation.

The market of digital health is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the factors such as technological advancements in healthcare IT, favorable government regulations are driving the digital health market. Moreover, increasing venture capital funding including private equity and corporate venture capital in the health IT, growing security concerns for patient data will foster market growth opportunities in the digital health market.

The “Global Digital Health Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the global digital health market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global digital health market with detailed market segmentation by product, component, end-user and geography. The global digital health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the digital health market.

The global digital health market is segmented on the basis of product, component, and end-user. The product segment includes wearable devices, and healthcare information systems (HIS). The segment of wearable devices is further classified into, digital therapeutic devices and diagnostic & monitoring devices. On the digital therapeutic devices basis market is segmented as, respiratory therapy devices, pain management devices, insulin pumps devices, and rehabilitation devices. The segment of healthcare information systems (HIS) is further classified into, computerized physician order entry (CPOE), mHealth, clinical decision support system (CDSS), and EHR/EMR. Based on component, the digital health market is segmented as, services, hardware and software. Based on end user, the market is classified as B2B and B2C.

Digital Health Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments: Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Alphabet Inc., Siemens Healthineers, WellCare Health Plans

Digital Health Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the Digital Health market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Digital Health market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

