Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market 2020 to 2025: Industry Scope of the Research

Artificial intelligence has received an overwhelming attention globally due to the extraordinary developments it has brought about in the recent past such as mobile phones using speech recognition, driverless cars, robots automating operations in factory, and many others. Technologies such deep learning, machine learning, speech recognition, image recognition, and automated reasoning, among others, are designed to provide computers that are capable of mimicking human abilities are an integral part of cognitive/artificial intelligence systems. Moreover, cognitive/artificial intelligence systems are widely used by the industrial sector wherein robotics developed on the artificial Intelligence technology is deployed in the workstation in order to automate the production processes, as well as are used in building and home automation, among others. The artificial Intelligence technology has also led to development of advanced drones used for surveillance in the aerospace and defence industry.

Growing trends of machine learning, and increasing government investments have thereby increased the demand for cognitive/artificial intelligence systems. In addition to this some of the prominent drivers for Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market are factors such as significant progress in hardware technology, rising demand for intelligent systems, need for efficient data analytics, and adoption of automation technology by various end user industry, and others. On the other hand, factors such as complexities in developing algorithms, need for skilled personnel and lack of standardization may act as a restraint for the cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market.

This report focuses on the global Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Robotics

Consumer Electronics

Drones

Autonomous Cars

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer And Retail

Automotive

BFSI

Aerospace And Defence

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

