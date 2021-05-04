Chronic Disease Management Market Insights, Share, Trends, Future Scope Analysis, Forecast 2027 IBM, Infosys Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medecision, i2i Systems, Epic Systems Corporation, ZeOmega

The latest market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Chronic Disease Management Market 2021-2028 by Data Bridge Market Research. Chronic Disease Management market includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over excellent market opportunities into the specific markets. This market report encompasses a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Chronic Disease Management industry and its impact based on market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry types, applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, investment, forecast, market of the product. An expert team along with project managers serve the clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Chronic Disease Management report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. The report analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects.

The chronic disease management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 20.88 billion by 2028 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 18.8% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

ScienceSoft USA Corporation

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

ExlService Holdings, Inc

cliexa, Inc

MINES & Associates, Inc

Pegasystems Inc

Aurora Health Care

Cognizant

IBM

Infosys Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medecision

i2i Systems

Epic Systems Corporation

ZeOmega

HealthSmart Holdings, Inc

Wipro Limited

3M and Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte Ltd

Market Overview and Analysis: Global Chronic Disease Management Market

Chronic disease management is a type of digital healthcare services that helps in providing healthcare officials with educational insights to their patients, implementation of patient-specific and disease-specific treatment options and plans. These services are specially designed to manage the chronic diseases and also reduce the severity in patients.

The rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as COPD, asthma, cancer, diabetes, stroke or musculoskeletal diseases around the world is amongst the significant factors expected to fuel the growth and demand of chronic disease management market. In addition, the increase in the number of patients with chronic diseases and rise in awareness of regarding the healthcare management service are also anticipated to push the growth in the global chronic disease management market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Disease Type (Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD), Diabetes, Cancer, Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders (COPD), Arthritis, Stroke, Others)

By Service Type (Consulting Service, Implementation Service, Educational Services, Others)

By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Web-Based), End User (Provider, Payer, Others)

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Chronic Disease Management market report lends a hand with businesses to thrive in the market by providing them with an array of insights about the market and the Chronic Disease Management industry. Inputs from various industry experts, essential for the detailed market analysis, have been used very carefully to generate this finest market research report. The market report also covers strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keeps competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. A reliable Chronic Disease Management report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Chronic Disease Management Market Insights:

Recent developments and key government policies.

Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

Key forecast data, with regional comparisons Chronic Disease Management market.

Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The estimated growth rate of the market, Pros and cons of the direct and indirect sales channels, Exhaustive information about the Chronic Disease Management market major distributors, dealers, and traders

Global Chronic Disease Management Market Scope and Market Size

The disease type segment of the chronic disease management market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases (CVD), diabetes, cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPD), arthritis, stroke and others.

On the basis of service type, the chronic disease management market is segmented into consulting service, implementation service, educational services and others.

Based on deployment model, the chronic disease management market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based and web-based.

The chronic disease management market has also been segmented based on the end user into provider, payer and others. Provider has further been segmented into ambulatory care centers hospitals, physician groups, and integrated delivery networks, diagnostic and imaging centers, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities and others. Payer has further been segmented into public payers and private payers.

Competitive Landscape and Chronic Disease Management Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the chronic disease management market report are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, ExlService Holdings, Inc., cliexa, Inc., MINES & Associates, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Aurora Health Care, Cognizant, IBM, Infosys Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medecision, i2i Systems, Epic Systems Corporation, ZeOmega, HealthSmart Holdings, Inc., Wipro Limited, 3M and Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Reasons to buy:

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the Strategies of key players and product offerings.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying top manufacturer and enhance their Chronic Disease Management market footprint.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Chronic Disease Management depth.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of data and analysis.

