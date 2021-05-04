Building Automation Software Market 2020 to 2025: Industry Scope of the Research

The ‘Building Automation Software market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS). The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities. Building automation is an example of a distributed control system – the computer networking of electronic devices designed to monitor and control the mechanical, security, fire and flood safety, lighting (especially emergency lighting), HVAC and humidity control and ventilation systems in a building.

One driver in the market is growing need of building automation for enhancing business outcomes. Building automation deployed in industrial, residential, and commercial buildings can substantially improve the outcomes of business operations in terms of efficiency, productivity, and cost. In the light of these benefits, building automation has become an integral aspect of businesses these days. One trend in the market is integration of IoT in building automation system. Traditional buildings are controlled manually, which entails high lead time and operational cost. Similarly, the existing intra-networking between devices suffers from huge disadvantages of limited connectivity due to complex wired or slow wireless technology.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. The growing awareness of the benefits of using building automation in various countries such as the US and Canada is encouraging the adoption of building automation software in the industrial and commercial sectors. Furthermore, the rise in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) will also drive the growth of the market in this region.

This report focuses on the global Building Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Automated Logic

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Advantech

BuildingIQ

Cisco

Control4

ICONICS

Mass Electronics (Innotech)

Trane

FIBARO

EUROICC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

BMS Software

Standalone Building Automation Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Automation Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Building Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

