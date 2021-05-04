At least 20 people were killed in a crash of the subway overpass in Mexico City Mexico

At least 20 people died, including children, and another 49 were injured when a subway overpass fell on a busy street in Mexico City. Some of the injured were in serious condition.

The pictures showed two cars lying on the street in which rescue teams tried to rescue the injured by climbing stairs. However, work had to be suspended due to the risk of further falls from the structure and other parts of the subway. “The convoy is very weak,” said Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as a crane was brought to the construction site to ensure the stability of the structure.

A video on TV Milenio, a local broadcaster, showed the structure falling on a road with cars near Olivos train station in the southeast of the city when it was around 10:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. in mainland Portugal ). Then two wagons were hung across the street in a V shape.

Sheinbaum said seven of the people in the hospital were in serious condition and had an operation. He had previously spoken of a total of around 70 wounded.

The accident appears to have happened, Sheinbaum told local reporters, when a beam collapsed, but the cause is still being investigated.

Line 12 of the metro, which runs over the fallen flyover, was built about ten years ago when current Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was President of the Chamber.

“What happened in the subway today is a terrible tragedy,” Ebrard said on Twitter. “Of course the causes have to be investigated and the responsibilities have to be defined.”

Ebrard and Sheinbaum are viewed by many political observers as the most likely successors to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when their term ends in 2024.