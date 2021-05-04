Alentejo grocery stores can no longer do without ginger in the Alentejo

The streams of migration are reflected on the shelf of a grocery store in Baleizão, in the deep Alentejo of Catarina Eufémia, which is now sprinkled with ginger, to the taste of the growing community of Indian origin.

Toi, so famous in the country, owns a grocery store frequented by migrants from the Indian subcontinent who work in the Alentejo fields – just like Catarina Eufémia in 1954 when she was murdered by a GNR after a strike by rural wage earners in the background -Agent who becomes martyr of the Salazar dictatorship. “You buy everything. At first they didn’t drink or drink alcohol, but now they do. Potatoes, onions, they spend a lot of onions, wine, so cheap, ”he says.

“Spices are that they spend a lot. Ginger! I didn’t even know ginger, ”he admits, explaining that he started“ buying those products that weren’t sold [antes]because nobody looked for it ”.

Toi asks the grocery store assistant for help remembering another novelty she brought out on the shelves and, voilà, couscous! “Now it’s even weaker. They have little work now, they don’t come that much, and when they do, they only spend two or three instead of ten [euros]”, Compares.

There are houses nearby where migrants from India, Nepal and Bangladesh are concentrated. You are at home with no work. The scenario is repeated in the center of Beja behind a palace house. The door to the street doesn’t reveal what’s going on inside – there were two dozen migrants of Asian descent in a single room, all men, huddled in bunks.

Some are still sleeping, others are cooking, right there, in cans of paint, others are talking. It’s two by three square meters, nothing more. A person walks between the two rows of bunks and it is difficult not to shave any of the occupants, let alone think about the distance to avoid the Covid-19.

The unemployment pandemic

There the pandemic is different and is called unemployment. These men are dejected and waiting for something to happen without doing anything in a region of the country that has little more to offer them than seasonal work.

Sumit, a fictional name, a 30-year-old Indian, says: “I’m not happy here, there are no rules, no jobs, nothing.” But he bogged down with staying, getting a permit, and bringing his family to Portugal. “I don’t think this is a house … It’s an old, bad pension. [Pago] One hundred euros for a bed and we can maybe 15 to 20 people live together in one big room. The situation is very bad. Everything is old here, look around, this bathroom, this kitchen must be a hundred years old, everything is bad here, ”he describes.

Kishore Kumar, who arrived in September 2019, is also a migrant of Indian origin. However, he has already taken a step up the social ladder – he has his own company hiring people to do agricultural work on local farms. “It is a difficult time for people who work in agriculture, they are not paid well. In Portugal, foreigners from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh are the backbone of agriculture, support agriculture, drive an hour to work, another hour back, for eight-hour days under difficult conditions and receive very low salaries, ”he denounced.

In Beja, the married couple Jawsinder Kaur (28) and Charanjit Singh (25), Naureen’s new parents, pay 500 euros rent for a T2 (free of charge). The three of them sleep in the same room – there are two students in the other opposite.

There are often families who share a house with other people, which leads to “restrictions” because “they lose all family privacy,” reports Teresa Martins, a social worker at Cáritas de Beja, who runs the local support center for the integration of Managed migrants. Housing, he says, “is a major barrier to community integration in this area,” where “rents are very expensive”.

In the country as a lot of history

The married couple Jawsinder and Charanjit have to leave the house in July and do not know where they will live next with their three-month-old daughter, who was born prematurely in Évora. They married in India and spent their honeymoon in Holland, where they had a family to live with. Then they heard about Portugal, a country “with a lot of history” – just like the city in which they were born, Amritsar, the center of the Sikh religion, in the Indian state of Punjab.

They arrived in 2019 and decided to stay. “We came to Beja in April last year. It was a good decision, without a doubt that Beja is a good city, with a lot of supermarkets, shopping malls, it is very comfortable, there are many means of transport. The problem is that it is very difficult to find a home and a job, ”Jawsinder complains.

With a master’s degree in English, he taught in Punjab. In Portugal he worked in a restaurant where he learned a few words (fork, glasses) and asked: “How are you?”. In fact, not really, he admits, but without ever losing his smile. He wants to settle in Portugal and praises the ease with which he can get a residence permit. “In other countries it is very difficult, it takes many years to wait,” he compares.

The more open Portuguese migration policy is the main reason for attracting migrants from the Indian subcontinent, who in turn filled vacancies in the agricultural sector.

In 2019 India was the source of the fourth most important migratory flow to Portugal after Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Print in Odemira

We are now in the Natural Park in the southwest of Alentejo and on the Costa Vicentina with a mild climate and flat and sandy terrain, but few arms for agriculture and the elderly. Between 2010 and 2018, the municipality of Odemira more than doubled the migrant population to 24.8%.

“Two or three years ago, due to the current legislation, we had great difficulties finding the necessary labor,” recalls the President of the Association of Gardeners, Fruit Growers and Florists of the Odemira and Odemira Aljezur municipalities.

At the entrance to the Summer Berry Company in São Teotónio, Odemira, where the Alentejo landscape is now interrupted by greenhouses, Luís Mesquita Dias emphasizes that the changes in legislation have made access easier, but also “pressure” on the region’s social structures. Housing “is a problem in the region not only for migrants, but also for the locals themselves,” he emphasizes.

Since 2020, farms “without living space in the villages” have been able to install workers on their land. “However, it is such a bureaucracy that it is difficult for companies to put this into practice,” he says.

The Summer Berry Company, which employs two hundred people and mainly produces raspberries, has 30 residential containers. In each two bunk beds, in autonomous rooms, a bathroom, tall lockers and a window. Outside at a wooden walk table, Amrit, a 22-year-old Indian, is talking to five other migrants. They all go to the canteen for lunch, which offers Portuguese, Asian, and vegetarian dishes. On the wall, five wall clocks show the time in Lisbon, New Delhi, Kathmandu, Dhaka, Sofia.

After lunch, a group will take the company-provided bus to go shopping in São Teotónio. They put eggs, lettuce, fruit and Darjeeling tea in the car. Rui, the driver, says that on their first trips, migrants “didn’t understand why more people can’t get on the bus” when the floor in their countries is also a seat. He says of the Indians: “They are more reserved and speak a dialect that is common to others [asiáticos] I do not understand “.

From peppers to raspberries

There is also a raspberry at the agricultural company Maravilha Farms, but there are no dormitories for workers. Mostly Asians, they differ in their skin tones, the language they speak, what they wear – Thais, for example, wear full face masks, just two holes for their eyes to protect themselves from the sun.

The Indian Prince Polsingh joined the company in 2018 but came to Portugal with his parents as a minor seven years ago. The brothers stayed in India.

On the farm there are those who work in the harvest and those who work in the tutoring (taking care of the plants). This is the case with Prince, and being escorted into a greenhouse tunnel is like entering a beehive. The hum of the bees is deafening. Prince didn’t have raspberries, now his favorite fruit, in Punjab, where it’s “harder” to grow and where peppers, tomatoes and broccoli are grown.

By the age of 22, he already speaks a little Portuguese, enough to explain what to do: take great care not to break the plants. “If the plant goes, it doesn’t bear fruit or anything,” he sums it up. Prince participates in the Português para Todos program, a philanthropy project run by Maravilha Farms in which 95% of the workers are foreigners – the base 300 is supplemented by the seasonal ones at the height of the campaign.

Following a questionnaire that clearly identified the language barrier as the main obstacle to integration, the company contacted the local school clusters and got the Ministry of Education to fund 20 classes (470 students) of Portuguese for foreigners in the 2019/2020 school year.

Since the mobility of this population is very complicated, the company has reached an agreement with the Autobahn that ensures four careers that will bring workers to the farm. Sometimes migrants are already able to build a “kitten” to buy a car that needs to be communal.