Wireless Trail Camera Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2031

Rise in biological research and wildlife management projects to capture images that will help in making evidence-based decisions is pushing demand for trail camera northwards. Another major growth factor is consumers prioritizing security across different industries and even residential buildings. Activities such as large-scale farming require these trail cameras to keep an eye on potential threats and take preventive measures accordingly.

The market is witnessing immense competition among prominent companies involved in product innovation and development. Developments such as camouflaged farm gate hunting cameras aid the farming industry, while programmed trail cameras are gaining significance in residential security to identify and prevent crimes, along with portability features and capturing videos in darkness. Fact.MR’s study points towards steady growth of the global trail camera market at a CAGR of more than 4% over the next ten years.

What is Driving the Sales of Trail Cameras in India and China?

Due to the practice of illegal killing and poaching of animals all over these two countries, wildlife is disappearing at an unprecedented pace. For example, in a population study of leopards conducted by the Indian government, numbers showed a sharp decline of 75%-90% as compared to the last century. China is no exception. It is right in the middle of the global pack with a nearly 50 percent loss of its land-based vertebrates, according to a recent report by the international NGO World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The situation grows darker when the country’s amphibians and reptiles are pulled out separately. Over 40 years from 1970 to 2010, their numbers plummeted by 97 percent. Habitat loss, poaching, and climate change all contributed to this devastation. Both governments are coming up with different wildlife conservation policies. As of 2020, more than 5% of India’s land area was dedicated to wildlife conservation.

Owing to such conservation policies, extensive monitoring of different species across both the countries by the governments is surging demand for cameras equipped with the latest features. India is estimated to record sales of 14,725 cameras in 2021. The Chinese government is imposing strict rules about punishing poachers, with long-term sentences, and in this way, trail cameras are playing their part as a security camera, which is driving the market further. The market in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% through the years 2021-2031.

Valuable Insights on Trail Camera Market Report

The study contains a comprehensive review of key participating companies in the development and administration of trail cameras. Key companies have been listed in the market study. Competitive fields include SWOT analysis, analysis of product portfolio, main developments of trail cameras, strategic alliances, strategies, and finance. The report provides vital insights into the regional trends that influence the sales of trail cameras, along with macroeconomic and industry-specific elements that influence market growth.

The trail camera market report offers an overview of historical evidence, current scenario, future trends, and estimates on sales and demand, all bifurcated under segments – product type (standard and wireless [cellular and Wi-Fi]), pixel size (less than 8 MP, 8 to 12 MP, and more than 12 MP), trigger speed (up to 0.25 sec, 0.25 sec to 0.75 sec, and above 0.75 sec), application (hunting, wildlife monitoring, and others [residential, utility, and commercial]), and sales channel (modern trade channels, independent/brick and mortar outlets, direct to customer, and third-party online channels), across 7 major regions of the world.

