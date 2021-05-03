Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2026

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia is a rare cancer and is characterized by high level of immunoglobulin M (IgM) in the serum that causes increased serum viscosity and presence of a lymphoplasmacytic infiltrate in the bone marrow. Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia starts in B cells or B lymphocytes and leads to form large amount of IgM. Treatment options for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia vary according to the symptoms, although standard treatments are available. In the last few years, medical science has made progress and number of new treatments for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia have been introduced. However, very few studies have been done to compare the best treatment. Hence, there is no single treatment available that works for all patients of Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Symptomatic Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia patients are kept under observation and do not receive any treatment until symptoms show up. Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia patients showing symptoms such as anemia, hyperviscosity, cold-agglutinin disease, amyloidosis, and peripheral neuropathy are considered for the treatment. Patients that show symptomatic hyperviscosity receive plasmapheresis along with rituximab treatment. In most of the cases of Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, combination therapy with chemo and immunotherapy is recommended. Patients with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia may require stem cell transplantation in the later stage. Hence, standard chemotherapy agents such as chlorambucil, bendamustine, cladribine, or fludarabine are not prescribed as a first line therapy as they may affect the stem cells.

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia Market: Drivers and Restraints

Improving treatment options and diagnosis rate for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia is the major factor expected to drive the growth of the Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market over the forecast period. Researchers have found that targeted therapy agents such as Velcade and Kyprolis are showing improved outcomes. Increased treatment-seeking rate is the other important factor projected to drive the growth of the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market. However, lack of single standard treatment for all patients and disease complexity are the major factors expected to limit the growth of the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market. High cost of therapy and side effects are some of the other factors expected to lower the treatment-seeking rates and in turn affect the growth of the global market.

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on treatment, the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market is segmented as:

Chemotherapy Alkylating agents Cyclophosphamide (Cytoxan) Bendamustine (Treanda) Purine analogs Fludarabine (Fludara) Cladribine (2-CdA, Leustatin) Corticosteroids Prednisone Dexamethasone (Decadron) Others Vincristine (Oncovin) Doxorubicin (Adriamycin) Targeted Therapy Proteasome Inhibitors (bortezomib, carfilzomib) mTOR inhibitors (Everolimus) Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors (ibrutinib) Biological/immunotherapy Monoclonal antibodies (rituximab, ofatumumab, alemtuzumab) Immunomodulating Agents (Pomalidomide, Thalidomide) Cytokines (Interfero) Plasmapheresis Stem Cell Transplantation



Based on distribution channel, the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Cancer Clinics

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia Market: Overview

The global market for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Targeted therapy segment is expected to witness considerable growth during forecast period due to increased adoption rate for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia targeted therapy drugs. Hospital is the preferred distribution channel for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia treatment due to requirement of skilled professionals for planning of Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia treatment. Besides, other therapies such as stem cell transplantation requires highly advanced medical infrastructure. Majority of these treatments are covered under medical part B and hence hospital is a preferred distribution channel for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia treatments.

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia owing to high prevalence of the disease and better availability of medical resources. The Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a slow rate. Europe is expected to hold second large share in the global Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market throughout the forecast period.

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the players identified in the global market for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market include Baxter International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (Johnson & Johnson), Merck & Co Inc., Hospira (Pfizer Inc.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, and (Genentech) F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, among others.

