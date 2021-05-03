Termite Control Services Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027

Fact.MR’s recent study foresees the termite control services market to continue on its sluggishness in 2018, with a revenue growth of just nearly US$ 165 Mn over 2017. An amalgamation of distinct aspects, ranging from shift toward contracted termite control services, and use of semiochemicals as an eco-friendly alternative to pesticides, is likely to underpin growth of the termite control services market.

The report opines that demand for contracted termite control services spiraled up rapidly in recent years, compared to the declined trajectory of preeminent ad-hoc services. Revenues from contracted termite control services will grow over 3X than those from ad-hoc through 2027. Rapid rise of contracted services is backed by the fact that key industries, including food & beverage, are required to hold pest control contracts owing to strict legislative requirements apropos of product hygiene.

Termite control services market continues to remain concentrated at the brim and fragmented at the brink, according to a new Fact.MR study. Emerging players, which include a cohort of local termite control services providers, continue to grasp bulk revenue shares, while Tier 1 players collectively account for nearly one-fourth revenue share. Focus of emerging players, such as Massey Services Inc. and Porch.com Inc., in termite control services market remains inclined toward specific service offerings and competitive pricing to bolster sales. On the other hand, emphasis of Tier 1 players, such as Rentokil Initial Plc and Rollins Inc., remains concentrated toward market consolidation through acquisition of local players.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape

The report on the termite control services market provides actionable insights on supply & demand trends of the termite control services worldwide, in combination with a detailed assessment on competitor landscape of the termite control services market. Exhaustive data on preeminent and emerging termite control services providers has been delivered in the report, along with study on their product overview, company overview, key developments and key financials. Key players in the termite control services market, as profiled by the report, include Sanix Incorporated, Arrow Exterminators Inc., Massey Services Inc., and Anticimex.

Some of the key developments made by leading termite control services market players and government authorities have been listed below –

Prime Termite has recently introduced its green termite treatment techniques, namely, Bora-Care Foaming directed toward exterior & interior structures of residential and commercial buildings, and Thermigation (Heat-Plus Treatment) directed toward drywood termites. These are claimed to be state-of-the-art and green treatment methods for termite control, which eliminate the use of chemicals – both natural and organic.

The Australian Environmental Pest Management Association (AEPMA) is taking efforts for promoting the culture of innovation and professionalism in pest management, such as termite control services, in associated and allied industries including building and construction. This Code of Practice has been prepared for promoting stakeholders involved in the incorporation of termite control services. Initiatives such as “gold standard” code of ethics, higher standard of education and training for the termite control services market players, development of the “National Competency Standards,” and professional accreditation via PestCert, have been taken by AEPMA to promote innovation in the termite control services market.

