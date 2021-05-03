Synthetic Biology Market Size worth $34.51 Billion | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Synthetic Biology Market In Terms Of Revenue Was Estimated to be USD 7.54 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 34.51 Billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2026.

Synthetic biology is a field of science which consists of redesigning of organisms for useful purposes with the help of engineering technique for making new abilities. It is the way of harnessing the power of nature to solve problems in medicine, manufacturing, and agriculture for researchers and companies around the world. Microorganisms harnessed for bioremediation to clean pollutants from water, soil, and air. It is used for designing and constructing new biological parts, devices, and systems as well as for re-designing of existing, natural biological systems for useful purposes. It has applications in various industries like diagnostics, cell reprogramming, therapeutics, enzymes, vaccines, biomaterials, biofuels, fine chemicals, and many more.

Scope of Synthetic Biology Market:

The study provides a crucial view of Global Synthetic Biology Market by segmenting the market based on products type, technology, application, and region & country level. Based upon type, the market is segmented into synthetic DNA, synthetic oligos, synthetic genes, software tools, chassis organisms, synthetic clones and synthetic cells. Based upon application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals & diagnostics, chemicals, biofuels, bioplastics and others. Based upon technology type, the market is segmented into nucleotide synthesis and sequencing, bioinformatics, microfluidics and genetic engineering.

The Global Synthetic Biology Market is expected to drive by the growing demand of synthetic biology in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies for research and development purposes, government investment in science and technology for drug discovery and synthetic biological products and its applications in various industries. Synthetic biology is a multidisciplinary area of research that seeks to create new biological parts, devices, and systems, or to redesign systems that are already found in nature.

According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA); the pharmaceutical research-based industry has a expenditure of over USD 149.8 billion on R&D per year including the synthetic biology products. In 2015, there were 56 new pharmaceuticals products launched, out of more than 7,000 compounds in development including the synthesis of new bio-based products. However, the lack of predictability in biology, and current technical constraints may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing focus on specialty medicines to create responsive and multifunctional materials with technological advancement using artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data for the clinical research on bio-systems modelling, chassis development, and genome mining as well as increasing the mergers, acquisitions and longer investment in better big data management may create more opportunities for the further growth of the global synthetic biology market during the upcoming period.

Prominent players of synthetic biology market:

The Top players in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Twist Bioscience (US), Synthetic Genomics, Inc. (US), Codexis, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Amyris, Inc. (US), Intrexon Corporation (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Cyrus Biotechnology Inc. (US), ATUM (US), TeselaGen (US), Arzeda (US), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (US), Synthego Corporation (US), Creative Enzymes (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) and New England Biolabs (US).

Segmentation Analysis of Synthetic Biology Market:

By Tools

Oligonucleotides

Enzymes

Synthetic Cells

By Technology

Gene Synthesis

Bioinformatics

By Application

Tissue Regeneration

Biofuel

Renewable Energy

Food & Agriculture

Bioremediation

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The product segment of Synthetic Biology market is dominated by synthetic DNA with largest market share of 32.04% in 2019. The application segment of Synthetic Biology market report is dominated by medicine & pharmacy segment by capturing the largest market of 38.2% in year 2019.

Geographically, the regional segment of global synthetic biology market report is dominated by North America by capturing the largest market of 42.77% in year 2019. The North America is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the high adoption of advanced research and development technology, surge in biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies for synthetic biological products as well as supportive government initiatives regarding synthetic biology in this region. According to National Centre for Biotechnology Information; the synthetic biology research & development investment by the U.S. government was valued USD 220 Billion annually with the funding from various departments in the U.S. including the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the DoD (including DARPA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

According to the DoD (Department of Defense) report analysis; the U.S. government has invested between 2008-2017 around USD 820 Billion in synthetic biology research, with DARPA funding was around USD 110 Billion in 2014. As the U.S. government has aim to “to create a revolutionary, biologically-based manufacturing platforms capabilities and manufacturing paradigms in new materials for the Nation. Additionally, For example; on August 18th, 2020; Codex DNA, Inc., makers of the world’s first fully automatic high-throughput DNA printing system, announced the launch of their next-generation platform, the BioXpTM 3250 system. By automatically executing the steps required synthesizing, combining, and cloning synthetic genes in a single overnight sprint, this scheme decreases the timelines for detecting vaccine and biologic drug candidates from weeks to days.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing prevalence of therapeutics, chronic diseases with raising the research on the biology synthesis for new synthesized bio products and rising in geriatric population. The growth for the synthetic biology market is more probable in the developing countries including India and China. According to the World Health Organization report; in high-income Asia-Pacific countries, the share of the population aged over 65 years is expected to double, to reach an average of 27.6% in 2050, whereas the share of population aged over 80 years is expected to triple to reach 10.2%. In upper-middle income and lower-middle low-income Asia-Pacific countries, the share of population over 65 and over 80 will be two and a half and four times the current share and reach 23.9% and 14.5% (over 65) and 7.9% and 3.5% (over 80) respectively.

Market Trends Synthetic Biology:

Global synthetic biology market has witnessed a tremendous growth in the past few years and expected to continue the same within the forecast period. Several trends have emerged in synthetic biology and some technologies have crystallized and developed into key trends in the global synthetic biology market. Some of the current and latest trends of the global synthetic biology market are as follows:

A) Computer-aided Technology:

Computer-aided systems are helping researchers to create genetic circuits to order. Genetic circuits, modelled on the electronic ones, are human-designed combinations of genetic components that interact to produce one or more proteins or RNA molecules. Design tools for genetic circuits should greatly expand the accessibility of the kinds of genetic manipulations typically considered to be ‘synthetic biology.

For example; Inscripta have developed a benchtop platform for genome engineering using CRISPR. Their CCO Jason Gammack presented the Onyx platform which can rapidly generate more than 10,000 edits per run with a single edit made per cell using the Mad7 nuclease. Different rounds of edits can be performed, meaning a cell line can accumulate up to nine edits so far.

As synthetic biology advances, efficient procedures will be developed that will allow a synthetic biologist to design, analyze, and build biological networks. Computational protein design is taking off in a big way and a company Arzeda is claiming an increased success rate more than 75% a decreased lead time less than 6 months, and up to 10-fold less cost. This platform is fed into natural designs and a physics-based model which generates the DNA sequences needed to create their enzyme of choice. These are produced and tested, where machine learning is used to start the design process again based on their success.

B) Cell-Free Technology:

Cell-free systems have recently evolved into key platforms for synthetic biology applications. Many synthetic biology tools were traditionally dependent on cell-based systems, and while their adoption has shown great progress, the constraints inherent to the use of cellular hosts have limited their reach and scope. Cell-free systems have removed many of these complexities and brought about good opportunities for rational design and manipulation of biological systems. For example; cell-free protein synthesis reactions enable the production of proteins within biochemical reactions. Cell-free workflows typically utilize combinations of purified enzymes, cell extracts for biotransformation or cell-free protein synthesis reactions, to assemble and characterize biosynthetic pathways. Importantly, cell-free reactions can combine the advantages of chemical engineering with metabolic engineering, through the direct addition of co-factors, substrates, and chemicals –including those that are cytotoxic. For example; OriCiro, a Japan-based company developed a Cell-Free Cloning System which is an innovative tool enabling cell-free assembly and amplification of circular DNA molecules without E. coli transformation and culture. This innovative process can be used to generate gene constructs that are toxic or otherwise disliked by E. coli bacteria traditionally used for cloning. The technique is less accurate than traditional cloning but more reliable than PCR. Various applications are present in cell-free synthetic biology like artificially designed viral vector and plasmid construction, amplification of long DNA and sequences difficult to amplify by PCR, alternative to time-consuming and laborious E. coli cloning, recombinant phage production, efficient cloning of any DNA sequence, including cytotoxic and GC-rich sequences and other.

The merger of cell-free systems with the wide array of genetically programmable tools is transforming the landscape of synthetic biology and creating powerful vitro platforms. These platforms have already started to bring about de-centralization of health care through portable diagnostics and drug manufacturing. Cell-free synthetic biology approaches is expected to take biology and biotechnology to new horizons and may create many creative outcomes.

Food Technology:

Synthetic biology is trending in the food technology as it is an emerging technology. Synthetic biology can provide new ways to target specific nutritional deficiencies with high precision and efficiency, but instead of nutrients being consumed, and modified bacteria can be employed to directly synthesize supplement molecules. For example; Conagen is engineering strains of microorganisms and novel enzymes to synthesize all sorts of food-additives from food colorings, to sweeteners, to meat tenderizers, to preservatives. Another example; According to MiProbes company CEO, the company‘s novel approach to tackling food safety and unnecessary food waste. They have developed a biosensor based on quorum sensing molecules the chemical signals bacteria use to talk to each other. The cell-free biosensor is embedded on a disk, which Patrick likens to a pregnancy test for food spoilage: if the color changes the food is not safe to eat. This test can be performed at home, empowering consumers to check our food, but the technology has applications throughout the food safety chain.

Synthetic biology and cellular agriculture helps in the production of food with higher and better nutritional or medicinal value, food with longer shelf life and devoid of harmful ingredients. It also enrich soil or feedstock with engineered microorganisms acting as biosensors helps with the detection of pathogens or contaminants, confers resistance to disease agents, and also improves the quality of animal or plant food products. Thus, synthetic biology is moving sustainable agricultural practices and the food industry into a new era where less resources are used for the production of more beneficial food.

Thus, the synthetic biology provides many innovative approaches for engineering new biological systems or re-designing existing ones for useful purposes in various applications. Some of the latest potentials in synthetic biology can be:

Biomonitoring: Biomonitoring is one of the major trends in the synthetic biology market. Biomonitoring and more recent advances propose simultaneous pollutant decontamination and synthesis of useful compounds from the waste products. The later creates opportunities for the development of economically viable solutions in environmental biotechnology. It is highly specific, tiny biosensors can be engineered to detect an enormous range of molecules such as hydrocarbon pollutants, sugars, heavy metals, and antibiotics. For example; The BioXp 3250 system: Codex DNA aims to help researchers by providing them with the ability to, rapidly and accurately, produce large quantities of synthetic DNA. Building on the success of the innovative BioXp 3200 system the world’s first and only commercially available push-button automated platform for on-demand DNA assembly and amplification. It enables labs to automate the synthesis of clones, gene fragments, and genomes, in order to more quickly and effectively develop treatments, vaccines, and diagnostics for our most critical health conditions, including cancer and infectious disease.

Small Molecule: In the recent years numbers of labs are increasingly design and construct relatively complex and gene networks able of generating a large range of designer molecules in a range of host cells. As yet, very few small molecules in medicine are manufactured using a synthetic biology process; it remains very difficult to engineer microbes to carry out processes that Nature did not intend.

Thus, these are some current and future trends in the global synthetic biology market.

