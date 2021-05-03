Specimen Collection Card Market 2018 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Specimen Collection Card Market-Introduction

Specimen refers to a sample that is used for analysis in order to try to make a diagnosis. Specimen collection is the first critical step towards any type of diagnosis and the card which serves the purpose of specimen collection is called specimen collection card.

Specimen collection card is use to collect the sample of urine, blood and other body fluid. In case of respiratory infection, specimen collection card is also used to collect nasopharyngeal aspirate (NPA) for the purpose of diagnosis. Specimen can also be used for medical research purpose.

Owing to the increase in the number of people who are been diagnosed and the enhancement in medical researches, the demand for specimen collection card has increased substantially.

Specimen Collection Card Market-Dynamics

One of the most important factors that is driving the growth of specimen collection card market is its effectiveness in carrying the specimen or the sample collected. The specimen or sample collected in the specimen collection card contains the vital chemical and biological information. So, it becomes very necessary that the chemical and biological property of the specimen collected does not get altered while transporting.

Also, increase in awareness among people to undergo regular check-ups is driving the growth of the specimen collection card. To get an early diagnosis of any infection in the body, people prefer to test their blood, urine and other body fluid in the laboratory and for this they need specimen collection card. To carry out the research work in medical and pharmaceutical field, specimen collection card is needed which is also a major factor for its demand in the market.

But after filling the sample, specimen collection card has to be maintained at a proper temperature, otherwise the chemical and biological property will get altered. The handling of specimen collection card after filling the sample is a major issue and this is creating an obstacle in the growth of the selling of a specimen collection card.

The R & D department is continuously working to develop improved specimen collection card which can generate more accurate result and can be handled in a wide range of temperature. They are also trying to make sure that no chemical reaction takes place between the sample and specimen collection card, thereby, not altering any property of the sample collected.

Specimen Collection Card Market-Segmentation

The market of specimen collection card can be segmented on the grounds of types of specimen collected, application of specimen collection card, end user, sales channel and geography.

On the grounds of types, specimen collection card can be segmented as:

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Others

On the grounds of application, specimen collection card can be segmented as:

For diagnostic purpose

For medical research

Others

On the grounds of end user, specimen collection card can be segmented as:

Humans

Animals

On the grounds of sales channel, specimen collection card can be segmented as:

Local vendors

Laboratories

Manufacturers

Brand Outlets

E-commerce

On the grounds of geography, specimen collection card can be segmented as:

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North-America

Middle East and Africa

Specimen collection card market-Regional Outlook

Owing to the increase in population and increase in purchasing power of the consumer, the emerging economies like China, India and Indonesia are expected to hold a major share in the market of specimen collection card in the forecast period. With large researches taking place in Europe and North America, the market for specimen collection card is expected to surge

in Latin America and Africa is expected to be an attractive region in the forecast period.

Specimen Collection Card Market-Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the market of specimen collection card are listed below

Ahlstrom specimen collection card

Arrayit Whole blood collection card

Whatman FTA card Technology

903 protein sever card

Ranbaxy

Eastern Business Forms

The Ridascreen Foodscreen blood collection card

Avon Healthcare

Microsidd India Private Ltd.

Pammvi Exports Private Ltd.

