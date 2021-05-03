Screenless Display Market 2021 Share is Expected to Get Massive Profits | Microsoft Corporation, Synaptic Incorporated, Esterline Technologies Corp

The Screenless Display Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.24 Billion in 2020 to USD 8.20 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.11% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

The base year for calculation in this Screenless Display Market business report is taken as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market will perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, & engagements are. This Screenless Display Market report is also all-embracing of the data which covers market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers & market restraints that are based on the SWOT analysis. A large scale Screenless Display Market report is a comprehensive study about the market which tells about the market status in the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Some of the major and emerging players profiled are Google, Inc., Avegant Corporation, Displair, Microsoft Corporation, Synaptic Incorporated, Esterline Technologies Corp., BAE Systems, EON Reality, Inc., MicroVision, Inc. and RealView Imaging Ltd.

Screenless displays are a part of an emerging technology in the field of displays that are likely to be a game changer and would change the way displays are used. The screenless display technology is used to transfer or display information without using a screen. The advancement in the field of screenless displays would lead to the replacement of touch screen displays by screenless ones in the near future. In due course of time, hardware component is expected to become economical. This technology is not developed fully till now and is available in a limited range of products.

Screenless displays are used mainly in medical holography for medical imaging applications. They are expected to find applications in commercial, consumer, aerospace & defense, and automotive sectors. They are currently used in holographic displays, head mounted displays, and head-up displays.

Space constraint and portability issues associated with screen-based displays and the need for complete privacy, especially to view confidential information are some of the factors that would drive the screenless display market. However, high cost of this technology is the major restraint for the growth of this market. The fast growing gaming market and the demand for products consuming less power are expected to create a lot of opportunities for the growth of the market.

This report profiles all major companies involved in this market such as Avegant Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Displair, Inc. (Russia), Zebra Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), RealView Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Leia Inc. (U.S.), Microvision Inc. (U.S.), and Kapsys (France).

Scope of the Report:

This report categorizes the global market for screenless display on the basis of type, application, vertical, and geography.

Market, by Type:

The screenless display market, based on types has been segmented into visual image, retinal direct, and synaptic interface.

Market, by Application:

Based on applications has been segmented into holographic display, head mounted display, and head-up display.

Market, by Vertical:

The screenless display market, based on verticals has been segmented into medical, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, and commercial.

Market, by Geography:

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

This report on the screenless display market is aimed towards analyzing this market with respect to its types, applications, verticals, and geography.

The total screenless display market was valued at USD 242.1 Million in 2014 and expected to reach USD 1,242.3 Million by 2020. The global screemarket is expected to register a CAGR of 31.44% between 2015 and 2020.

There have been various advancements in electronics in the last few years and it is an ongoing process. One such advancement is screenless display which is expected to change the concept of displays. Factors such as space constraint and portability issues, and complete privacy are expected to drive the growth of the screenless display market. There have been several investments in this market and it has a mix of start-ups and established players.

The screenless display technology can be implemented in many applications such as screenless laptops, televisions, and wearable devices in the future. Currently these types of displays are being implemented in many sectors such as medical, consumer, and commercial. These displays are used mainly in medical holography and medical imaging. Similarly, the use of the screenless display products in the commercial gaming markets would grow with the development of head mounted screenless display products.

This market has been segmented into four categories- type, application, vertical, and geography. The type segment includes visual image, retinal direct, and synaptic. The application segment includes holographic display, head mounted display, and head-up display. The vertical segment includes application areas of screenless displays such as medical, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, and commercial. The market based on geography has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

This report profiles all the major companies such as Avegant Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Displair, Inc. (Russia), Zebra Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), RealView Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Leia Inc. (U.S.), Microvision Inc. (U.S.), and Kapsys (France). The companies have focused on new product development to get in newer products and solutions into the screenless display market.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Global Screenless Display Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Screenless Display Type and Applications

2.1.3 Screenless Display Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2027)

3 Global Screenless Display Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Screenless Display Market Analysis by Regions

5 Region 1, Type, Application and Manufacturers

.

.

.

10 Global Screenless Display Market Segment by Type

11 Screenless Display Market Segment by Application

12 Screenless Display Market Forecast (2021-2027)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

….Continued

