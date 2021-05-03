RegTech Market 2021 Share is Expected to Get Massive Profits | PwC, IBM, London Stock Exchange Group plc, BWise

The RegTech Market size is estimated to grow from USD 9.06 Billion in 2019 to USD 44.46 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.98% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

The base year for calculation in this RegTech Market business report is taken as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market will perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, & engagements are. This RegTech Market report is also all-embracing of the data which covers market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers & market restraints that are based on the SWOT analysis. A large scale RegTech Market report is a comprehensive study about the market which tells about the market status in the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Some of the major and emerging players profiled are IBM; London Stock Exchange Group plc; BWise; Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.; Accuity; RIMES TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION; Wolters Kluwer; Compendor; Infrasoft Technologies Ltd.; and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

The major drivers for the RegTech market include the increased cost of compliance, rising need for faster transactions, regulatory sandbox approach to support RegTech innovations, and lower entry barriers with Software as a Service (SaaS)-based offerings.

Regulatory intelligence application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The regulatory intelligence application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the much-needed functionality of identifying and interpreting regulatory changes, enabling financial institutions to easily manage the changing regulatory environment and minimize the risk of non-compliance. Additionally, the analytics provide financial institutions with insights that can lead to better informed decisions regarding regulatory adherence.

Large enterprises segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

The large enterprises segment is expected to hold a higher market share, as most publicly traded companies are compelled to adopt regulatory programs. Additionally, as rules and regulations keep altering as per industry and region, keeping a check on all the processes manually is not feasible, which further emphasizes on the importance of RegTech solutions and services. Service and consulting vendors, such as Deloitte, IBM, PwC, and Thomson Reuters assist large enterprises to realize the benefits of efficiently managing their business functions in accordance to the compliance mandates by enabling them to effectively implement RegTech solutions as per their business requirements.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of RegTech solutions by the North American financial institutions to reduce compliance cost by leveraging advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), blockchain, big data, and cloud computing. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. These countries are significantly advanced in terms of technology and its application deployments. Moreover, stringent regulations and the need to comply with them are expected to drive the market growth in North America.

Key Market Players

The major factor expected to hinder the market growth is the regulatory divergence, which is restricting the deployment of a standard RegTech solution across any jurisdiction. Key market players profiled in this report include The major vendors covered in the RegTech market include Accuity (US), ACTICO (Germany), Ascent (US), Ayasdi (US), Broadridge (US), Chainalysis (US), ComplyAdvantage (UK), Deloitte (UK), Fenergo (Ireland), London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) (UK), IdentityMind (US), IBM (US), Jumio (US), MetricStream (US), Nice Actimize (US), Pole Star (UK), PwC (UK), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Trulioo (Canada), and Wolters Kluwer (The Netherlands). These players offer various RegTech solutions to cater to the demands and needs of the market. The major growth strategies adopted by these players are partnerships, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches/product enhancements.

This research report categorizes the market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

On the basis of component, the RegTech market has been segmented as follows:

Solutions

Services

On the basis of application, the RegTech market has been segmented as follows:

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity Management

Regulatory Reporting

Anti-money laundering (AML) and Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

On the basis of organization size, the RegTech market has been segmented as follows:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

On the basis of deployment type, the RegTech market has been segmented as follows:

Cloud

On-premises

On the basis of region, the RegTech market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

Recent Developments

In March 2020, Accuity acquired Apply Financial, a digital payment solution provider, to offer real-time straight-through processing and account validation payment solutions. The new enhancements include new data offerings, improved management capabilities, and integration with third-party case management solutions. These additions would enable customers to create better operational efficiencies by lowering false positives and delivering highly accurate and ordered alert results.

In March 2020, Broadridge completed the acquisition of FundsLibrary, a leader in fund document and data dissemination in the European market. This acquisition would accelerate Broadridge’s pan-European regulatory communications and digital data platform, supporting the life cycle of fund data, documents, and regulatory reporting for the investment industry. The combination of products from both the organizations would create an end-to-end solution for fund managers and distributors, enabling them to respond to the demanding regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

In March 2020, MetricStream expanded its presence in APAC to accelerate the business growth in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). This business expansion is a gateway to the growing Asian market to MetricStream. It will enable the company to cater to Asian clients with its Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) products and solutions.

