Recent Technological Advancements In Healthcare Industry Propel Growth Of Hydroxymethylbutyrate Supplement Market

Hydroxymethylbutyrate Supplement Market – Overview

Hydroxymethylbutyrate supplements have been touted as health boosters, especially for the athletes and physically active individuals. Increasing trends of consuming unhealthy food, in turn, is expected to soar the demand for HMB supplements which are required to add sufficient nutrition to the body and maintain cardiovascular health.

In addition to this, sales of these supplements are witnessing an upward tick, on account of their effectiveness to increase body weight and underpin muscle gain for the people diagnosed with AIDS.

Approval for the use of HMB supplements by the governments and scientists is expected to be a significant factor driving the growth of the hydroxymethylbutyrate supplement market. Additionally, the availability of hydroxymethylbutyrate supplement over-the-counter is expected to increase its popularity and sales in the forthcoming years.

Hydroxymethylbutyrate Supplement Market – Novel Developments

Some of the key participants operating in the hydroxymethylbutyrate supplement market comprise of Core Nutritionals, VitaMonk, MRM, Infinite Labs, Double Wood Supplements, NutraKey, Now Sports, Optimum Nutrition, MET-Rx, and Bulk Supplements.

Core Nutritionals launched Core PRO, a dietary supplement that supports fast digestion by breaking down sugars and milk proteins. To increase the desirability of the product, the company offers the product in 5 different flavors – Cookies N’ Cream, Vanilla Cream, Chocolate Delight, Cinnamon Roll, and Peanut Butter Ice Cream.

VitaMonk announced the launch of Pure HMB Capsules that aid in the protein synthesis process and supports muscle growth. The supplement is devoid of artificial fillers, silicone dioxide, and magnesium stearate, thereby making it a clean product.

Double Wood Supplements launched gluten-free, non-GMO, and soy free HMB tablets for ensuring the power output of the athletes and gymnastics during strength training.

Now Sports launched HMB supplements in tablet form, which is effective for preserving lean mass and enhancing muscle recovery.

Hydroxymethylbutyarate Supplement Market – Dynamics

Online Sales Channel to Bolster the Growth of the Hydroxymethylbutyrate Supplement Market

With the convergence of technology and healthcare industry, widespread availability of the dietary supplements has been made possible. On account of the fierce competition present in the ecommerce landscape, the online stores are endeavoring towards expanding their customer base by offering discounts and deals on the purchase of various products.

As a result, manufacturers of the hydroxymethylbutyrate supplements are capitalizing on the online distribution channel to draw high probability of sales. Additionally, with the advent of on-demand services, consumers now enjoy the luxury of ordering the hydroxymethylbutyrate supplements and getting it delivered the same day. All in all, the hydroxymethylbutyrate supplement market is expected to gain significant revenue from the online sales channel.

North America to Boast the Highest Share of the Hydroxymethylbutyarate Supplement Market

Demand for the supplements rising from a large number of athletes and physical fitness enthusiasts will add value to the growing size of the hydroxymethylbutyrate supplement market in the North American region, making it the largest market.

Growing number of obese population and their ensuing inclination towards fitness activities are anticipated to influence the sales of HMB supplements in the upcoming years. Next to North America, the hydroxymethylbutyrate supplement market of APEJ, in turn, holds promising growth prospects, on the back of the surging number of gyms in China and India.

Distrust Among Consumers for Artificial Food to Limit the Growth of the Hydroxymethylbutyrate Supplement Market

A notable shift towards organic food has encouraged people to avoid artificially produced food altogether, which also includes dietary supplements. This is anticipated to act as a barrier to the hydroxymethylbutyrate supplement market.

Side-effects caused by the excessive intake of these drugs is suppressing their adoption rate and the growth of the hydroxymethylbutyrate supplement market is anticipated to witness a slowdown.

Global HMB Supplement Market: Segmentation

HMB supplement can be segmented by form type as powder form and tablets form. The powder form can also be mixed with the liquid for consumption. The end-user can also segment the HMB supplement market as athletes, gymnasts and individuals. The use of HMB supplement by athletes and gymnasts are more as compared to the individual consumer.

The global market for HMB supplement can also be segmented by sales channel as hospital pharmacy, drug stores, retail pharmacy, convenience stores and online pharmacy. The attraction of people towards online purchasing through online pharmacy is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

