Professional Footwear Market To Register a Strong Growth Rate and Huge Profits | The Aldo Group Inc, BATA INDIA LIMITED, Burberry

The Professional Footwear Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players The Aldo Group Inc, BATA INDIA LIMITED, Burberry, CK STORES B.V., C&J Clark International, ECCO Sko A/S, DOLCE & GABBANA S.R.L.., Guccio Gucci S.p.A., HUGO BOSS, KENNETH COLE PRODUCTIONS, INC., Lacrosse Footwear, Louis Vuitton, MMK Enterprises, Bravo Shoes, P. P. Rubber Products Private Limited., Zoom Shoes, LEE COOPER, Relaxo Footwears Limited, Paragon., ALBERTO TORRESI, RUOSH among others.

Global Professional Footwear Market By Type (Ballerinas, Boots, Brogue, Derby, Flat, High Heels, Loafers, Sandals, Slip- On’s, Oxfords, Wedge, Others), Leather Type (Full Grain, Patent Leather, Pebble, Suede Leather, Synthetic Leather, Top Grain, Others), End- Users (Men’s Footwear, Women’s Footwear), Material (Rubber, Plastic), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Shoe Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retail Stores, Textile Retailers, Departmental Stores), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Consumer adoption of fresh design trends will drive the market growth

Increasing popularity of e-commerce for shopping will also accelerate the market growth

Rising brand awareness among population will also propel the growth of this market

Increasing number of female professionals is also contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increased availability of falsified official footwear will restrain the market growth

Increasing competition for comparable products from smaller producers will also restrict the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Aeon Sports India. Ltd and Virat Kohli announced the launch of their inexpensive luxury line, One8 Select which provides affordable fashion-forward shoes and accessories. One8 Select seeks to emphasize the significance and effect of official footwear in our daily life. The brand has launched with 5 different collections; The Achiever, The Wingman, The Debonair, The Superstar and The Alpha in which the availability of shoes are in 30 styles made up to pure leather

In October 2018, DSW Inc announced the acquisition of Camuto Group. This acquisition will help the company to create new opportunities for the company and expand their reach which will strengthen their position of the company. It will also help them to produce new and innovative products for their customers that will increase their brand equity

