Pilates Equipment Market set to record exponential growth by 2028-end

The Pilates equipment market generated revenues worth over US$ 248 Million in 2018, an excess of US$ 15 Million from 2017, according to Fact.MR’s recent valuations.

Pervasive over three decades, popularity of Pilates is expected to show no signs of slackening, despite its technical demands, hardcore reputation, and rigorous nature. While Pilates equipment sales have remained concentrated in the direct-to-consumer channel, sales in specialty stores and third-party online channel are likely to pick pace in 2018, with revenues from specialty stores expected to be slightly greater than those from the third party online channel.

The study opines that buoyant prospects of the fitness industry and health club industry are few of the prime fillips responsible for the steady growth trajectory of the Pilates equipment market. According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), in the United States, health club membership grew by 33.6% during 2008-2017.

Global Pilates Equipment Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Pilates Equipment Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Pilates Equipment Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Pilates Equipment Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Pilates Equipment Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Pilates Equipment Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Pilates Equipment Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Europe Registers Significant Demand for Pilates Equipment, North America to Follow Suit

Fact.MR study reveals that Europe continued the leading demand for Pilates equipment in 2018 and reported over US$ 94 Million revenues, an up from US$ 88 Mn in 2017. An upsurge in the boutique gyms, a significant numbers of tailored programs for prehabilitation and a prominent rise in number of memberships in the health clubs collectively drove the Pilates equipment demand in Europe.

North America, according to the study, followed Europe while generating demand for Pilates equipment of worth around US$ 80 Mn in 2018. A comparable growth trend as that of Europe was observed in North America wherein the U.S. held almost 90% of the North America market share during 2017-18.

Growth of mindful-based exercises such as yoga have indicated a shift in the way Millennials choose to take proper care of their health. While higher intensity exercises have remained a pervasive trend, recent rise in awareness on improved posture and good muscle balance has further upheld popularity of fitness exercises such as Pilates, thereby driving its equipment growth. Owing to the increasing preference for on-demand and personalized workout session among millennials, popularity of ‘Boutique Studios’ has grown significantly.

With the growing preference for Boutique studios, global stakeholders in the health club industry are actively leveraging the expansion and collaboration strategies. For example, Club Pilates, a boutique fitness studio with specialization in strength-training classes has recently announced plans of expansion in Philadelphia. The club also launched on-the-go Pilates classes on several digital platforms to address evolving consumer demands.

