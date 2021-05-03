Perfluorocarbons Market Will Touch A New Level In Upcoming Year 2031

Demand for perfluorocarbons is gaining steady momentum with growing requirement from various application sectors such as semiconductor cleaning, tracers & taggers, and cosmetics, to name a few. Furthermore, rise in preference for perfluoroalkane, alkyne, and aromatics is aiding the growth of manufacturers across geographies.

The latest study by Fact.MR offers an exhaustive overview of global industry trends, growth & restraining factors, and demand-supply patterns for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. As stated in the report, North America and Europe will remain leading regions, while Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing market for perfluorocarbons. Overall, the global perfluorocarbons market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% over the 2021-2031 assessment period.

Global Perfluorocarbons Market: Segmentation

Why is Germany in the Spotlight for Perfluorocarbon Suppliers?

Germany is at the forefront of Europe’s perfluorocarbons (PFCs) market, and is likely to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. High requirement in cosmetics, semiconductor cleaning, and medical sectors is predicted to bolster growth in Germany.

According to a report titled “Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry Overview”, published by Cosmetics Europe, Germany’s cosmetics industry is the largest in Europe and valued at EUR 14 billion. As stated in the report, the cosmetics and personal care industry brings at least EUR 29 billion in added value to the European economy annually, while the contribution of Germany is the highest. These statistics explain why key players are eyeing Germany in order to widen their growth scope.

