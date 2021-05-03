Organic Milk Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2028

The organic milk market is likely to maintain healthy growth rate during the assessment period 2018-2028, as steadily growing awareness among consumers in the last decade translates into commercial opportunities for companies. The organic milk market continues to be in ascendancy, despite longstanding challenges pertaining to high price. Although global demand for organic milk remains limited to a cohort of consumers, particularly those with higher disposable incomes, recent sales figures in emerging markets are encouraging. Fact.MR, in its latest study on the organic milk market, estimates global sales to increase by 440,000 liters in 2018 over 2017.

The report projects that the sales of skimmed organic milk are estimated to witness an upswing throughout the period of assessment on the back of high protein and calcium content. Further, less cholesterol content in skimmed organic milk continues to remain instrumental in driving demand for the product, particularly among consumers focusing on fat reduction. However, the demand for partly skimmed organic milk is projected to expand at a relatively faster pace during the period of forecast. According to the Department of Health, partly skimmed organic milk is a favorable choice for babies owing to easy digestion and nutrient content.

Growing health concerns and focus on well-being have translated into obligations on use of organic labels and certifications. Consumers have been cautious regarding ingredients in food items they consume and organic milk and its derivatives are no exception. This has led market players to adopt clean labels that detail the ingredient content including percentage of fats and other vitamins. However, growing distress among small scale farmers about stricter regulation in emerging markets continues to pose challenges.

Global Organic Milk Market: Segmentation

The organic milk market is segmented on the basis of product type (skimmed milk, whole milk and partly skimmed milk), source (cow, buffalo and other sources), packaging type (pouches, cans, bottles, tetra packs and bulk packs), pasteurization type (high temperature short time method, ultra-pasteurization and vat pasteurization), distribution channel (HoReCa, specialty stores, modern trade, convenience stores, e-retailers and other), flavor type (non-flavored and flavored) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Middle East and Africa).

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape

The report on organic milk market provides an in-depth assessment on key players involved in the production of organic milk. Various facets of competition including SWOT analysis, product development, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio and key strategies of players are covered. The organic milk market report has profiled companies such as Fonterra Co-operative group Ltd., Arla Foods, Clover Stornetta Farms Inc., and Danone.

Major companies in the organic milk market are focusing on enhancing their footprint by tapping into emerging economies as well as regions having high GPD per capita at par with Europe and North America. For instance, Arla Foods – one of the largest producers of organic dairy products – has launched organic milk in KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) in a bid to become a leading organic milk brand in North Africa and the Middle East by end of 2020. Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., has entered into a joint venture with A2 Milk Company ltd., a New Zealand based manufacturer of organic milk and infant formula, to enhance its market presence in the Asia Pacific. Organic milk companies are also focusing on introducing lactose free organic milk particularly for lactose intolerant consumers.

