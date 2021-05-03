Navigated Biopsy Needles Market Demand, Growth Factors, Supply, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026

Needle Biopsy is performed to collect samples from skin, tissue, fluid, etc. from an individual for laboratory testing. There are various types of needle biopsies, such as vacuum-assisted, fine needle, etc. However, navigated biopsy needles require real time guidance for biopsy procedures. Biopsy in complex structures is a challenge and navigated biopsy needled help in accomplishing this task.

Huge investments by key players in research and development programs to design highly sophisticated and improved products as well as increased adoption by hospitals will drive the further expansion of the navigated biopsy needle market. However, the use of navigated biopsy needles entirely depends on navigation and guide systems and thus, the development and growth of navigated biopsy needles will go hand in hand with the growth and development of robotic systems and the working software.

Navigated biopsy needles possess the ability to provide 3D needle localization and precisely guide the surgeon to the biopsy site. High precision, stability and minimum invasion is achieved with the use of navigated biopsy needles. Navigated biopsy needles permit higher degree of visualization freedom during biopsy as well as eliminate the risk of disturbing the untargeted site.

Navigated Biopsy Needles Market: Drivers and Restraints

Highly reliable nature and 3D visualization provided by these needles as well as growing trust of surgeons in navigated biopsy needles is anticipated to propel the expansion of the global navigated biopsy needle market during the forecast period. Key players are focused on the manufacturing of innovative and technologically advanced portfolios, which is an important factor driving the navigated biopsy needle market.

Navigated Biopsy Needles Market: Segmentation

The global navigated biopsy needles market can be segmented on the basis of end user, application and geography.

On the basis of end user, the global navigated biopsy needles market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Contract Research Organizations

On the basis of application, the global navigated biopsy needles market is segmented into:

Neurology

Oncology

Inflammation

Others

Navigated Biopsy Needles Market: Overview

The global market for navigated biopsy needles is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period owing to the growing implementation of robotic systems and augmented reality in surgical procedures. The navigated biopsy needles market is a high potential market because of the presence of only a limited number of players and large number of untapped markets.

With increasing number of biopsies, the navigated biopsy needle market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Major factors expected to drive the growth of this market are increasing cases of cancer, growing healthcare infrastructure and advancements in technology for medical purposes. Some of the factors that will negatively affect the navigated biopsy needle market are limited number of skilled medical professionals, low adoption of advanced technologies in developing or underdeveloped countries and more. The navigated biopsy needle market is gaining momentum in developed regions, such as North America and Europe.

Navigated Biopsy Needles Market: Regional Outlook

In the terms of geography, the global navigated biopsy needles market is segmented into 7 key regions, which are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is expected to dominate the market owing to new product innovations, growing adoption of technologically advanced systems and high health care spending as compared to other regions. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global navigated biopsy needles market due to the presence of numerous important manufacturers. The Navigated Biopsy Needles market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Navigated Biopsy Needles Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global navigated biopsy needles market are IZI Medical Products, XACT Robotics, Scopis GmbH, Medtronic plc, The Institute of Medical Technology at Hamburg University of Technology (TUHH), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Veran Medical Technologies, Supersonic Imagine, eZono AG, Siemens AG and others.

