Luxury Gift Packaging Market to See Incredible Growth During 2028

Fact.MR’s latest report on the gift packaging market offers a broad analysis of the captivating trends and innovations paving remunerative avenues in the global market landscape. According to the research study, the increasing propensity toward sustainable packaging formats will be one of the key aspects influencing dynamics of the global gift packaging market.

The fad for personalized packaging and pervading culture of corporate gifting have been identified as the key growth levers of the gift packaging market landscape. The Fact.MR research study projects an optimistic picture of the buoyant prospects of gift packaging market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Personal gifting on occasions, being perceived as a gesture of mutual admiration, is slated to augur well for the growth of gift packaging market.

Popular trend of food gifting has also been identified as a predominant driver fuelling growth of gift packaging market. The report also projects that manufacturers, keeping an eye for a scope to increase their festival-related purchase rationales, are highly likely to gain competitive advantages in the gift packaging market. The Fact.MR’s report illustrates all the crucial aspects, ranging from altering customer preferences to strategic moves of the prominent brands, for an in-depth understanding of the key revenue levers.

Evolving Trend of ‘Less is More’ to Encourage Influx of Clean and Minimalistic Designs

The loud and vibrant designs in gift packaging seem to be swept aside by clean and basic designs, with the rising fad for keeping it simple. Gift packaging formats based on minimalism, with emphasis on essential values with no extravagancy, are gaining considerable popularity amid the customer marketplace.

Minimalistic designs also help brands to stand out in terms of presentation styles, enhancing appeal of their offerings in the gift packaging market space. Prominent brands, such as Zazzle and Etsy, offer a wide-range of minimalistic gift packaging designs with a tinge of creativity, to capitalize on the emerging trend of ‘minimal aesthetic’.

Gift Packaging Market Remains Fragmented, Top 5 Players Hold Nearly 9% Market Share

According to the Fact.MR research study, the gift packaging market represents a fragmented landscape with top five players accounting for around 9% market share, as in 2017. The market has been characterized by a high presence of local or small players, offering products at economic prices in a bid to gain high-profit margins. While large players in the market are entering into strategic acquisitions of local players to enhance their regional presence, small players are observed selling their products via multiple stores in a particular region to widen their customer outreach.

The report identifies demand forecasting and inventory management to be the key factors holding back growth of the market during the forecast period, on account of the seasonal nature of demand for gift packaging products. However, the market players of gift packaging can bank on substantial opportunities by customizing their offerings on the basis of seasonal demand.

The Fact.MR report analyzes gift packaging market for the period of 2018 to 2028. As per the report, the market is likely to grow at 2.9% CAGR through 2028.

