Liquid Biopsy Market Size 2021 | Top Companies are Qiagen, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Johnson & Johnson, Angle Plc., Biocept Inc.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Liquid Biopsy Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Scope of Global Liquid Biopsy Market Reports –

Liquid Biopsy is a unique and non-invasive alternative tool to surgical biopsies and helps in determining an array of information about tumors through a simple test sample. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, by 2030 there will be over 22 million new cases a year, up from 14 million in 2012. There is a significant rise in prevalence of cancer globally. So, during the study of Global Liquid Biopsy market, we have considered Liquid Biopsy products and consumables to analyze the market.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, Biomarker type, Sample type, Application Type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Product type global Liquid Biopsy Market is classified as Instruments, Kits and Services. Based upon Biomarker, global Liquid Biopsy Market is classified as Cell-free DNAs (cfDNAs), Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and Exosomes. Based upon Sample type, global Liquid Biopsy Market is classified as Blood, Urine, Serum/Plasma and others. Based upon Application type, global Liquid Biopsy Market is classified as Lung Cancer, Leukemia, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer and others. Based upon End User type, global Liquid Biopsy Market is classified as Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Cancer Research Centers.

The regions covered in this Liquid Biopsy Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Liquid Biopsy is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Liquid Biopsy Market Reports–

Global Liquid Biopsy market report covers prominent players like QIAGEN, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Johnson & Johnson, ANGLE plc, Biocept Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc., Epic Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Inc., Illumina Inc., Janssen Diagnostics, MDxHealth, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Myriad Genetics, Natera Inc., Pathway Genomics Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., , RainDance Technologies, Inc., Silicon Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Trovagene Inc., Sysmex Corporation and others.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics –

Increasing number of cancer patients, improvements in diagnostic testing, advancements in immunotherapy and targeted approaches and rising demand of non-invasive diagnostic procedures and personalized medicine

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Kits

Services

By Biomarker Type

Cell-free DNAs (cfDNAs)

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs)

Exosomes

Others

By Sample Type

Blood

Urine

Serum/Plasma

Others

By Application

Lung Cancer

Leukemia

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Research Centers

By Region

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Liquid Biopsy Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Liquid Biopsy Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Liquid Biopsy Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued….

