Lipase Enzymes Market 2018 – 2028 Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Increased consumption of processed food and dairy products among consumers has fuelled the demand and supply of lipase enzymes over the years. Lipase is an enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolytic reaction of fats, and reduces the formation of glycerol and fatty acids in all living organisms. It plays a vital role in the process of digestion by transporting and processing the ester bonds in triglycerides. Due to the varied range of benefits and applications in different industries, using lipase enzymes in industrial production processes is gaining the keen interest of manufacturers across the globe.

Lipase enzymes are used in food industries, feed mills, chemical and synthetic laboratories, textile industries, etc., due to their catalytic role that substitutes other chemicals. One of the major advantages of lipase enzyme is the abundance of availability, as they can be easily extracted from microbial, plant, and animal sources. As there are increasing applications in various industries, it is anticipated that there would be greater demand for lipase enzymes during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Lipase Enzymes Due to Versatile Applications in Multiple Industries

Since lipase enzymes are an organic ingredient and a good alternative to chemical additives, they are among the most preferred choices of health-conscious consumers. There is increased awareness about animal health among consumers, as they are careful while buying animal feed products with chemical ingredients. The health-related benefits of lipases are making their application in the food industry and the animal feed industry increase, globally.

In the food industry, lipase enzymes are used to hydrolyze fats in products like milk, cheese, etc., and is used as shelf life enhancers, and flavoring and texturing agents in processed food products. In addition, lipase enzymes are used for medical and diagnostic purposes. In a blood test, lipase enzymes can help in detecting acute pancreatitis and other digestive disorders in the human body. Lipase enzymes are also used to assist patients undergoing pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), by the breakdown fats into lipids. The increasing consumption of processed food products and meat, and increasing awareness of animal health are the major driving factors of the global lipase enzymes market. Bound to these factors, it is expected that the global lipase enzymes market will grow in terms of value and volume in the future.

Global Lipase Enzymes Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global lipase enzymes market has been segmented as-

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Chemical Industry

Leather Industry

Textile Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

On the basis of source, the global lipase enzymes market has been segmented as-

Plants

Microbes

Animals

Powder

Liquid

Gel

Global Lipase Enzymes Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players in the global lipase enzymes market include Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Amano Enzymes Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Advanced Enzymes, Clerici-Sacco Group, Renco New Zealand, and Enzyme Development Corporation. More industrialists are showing keen interest in developing lipase products.

