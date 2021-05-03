Increasing Consumer Expenditure On Housing Activities And Rising Disposable Incomes Favouring Growth Of Paper Pallet Market Paper Pallet Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028

PAPER PALLET MARKET INTRODUCTION

Paper pallet is an eco-friendly alternative to the plastic and wood pallets. Unlike conventional metal or wood pallets, paper pallets are made from paperboard or molded paper pulp.

Pallets are required in the transportation and shipment of goods and materials, the pallets keep the product steady and safe during the transport, thus protecting the product from damage.

such as plastics, wood, metal and paper pallets. Nowadays, paper pallets are widely used in transportation. Unlike the metal, wooden and plastic pallets, the paper pallets are light-weight and are less expensive as compared to other pallets.

Instead of heavy wooden and metal pallets, users are shifting towards the efficient and cost-effective paper pallets which can carry as much weight as the other pallets and is suited for every need. The paper pallets are easy to dispose of.

The paper pallets are completely clean and have no impurities, which make them ideal for transporting mainly FMCG goods. Another benefit of the paper pallet is their low prices.

In the recent years, paper pallets have gained massive demand across various sectors due to their reusability and recyclability properties.

Moreover, manufacturers are also coming up with numerous technological innovations to increase their consumer base. Apart from this, a rising need for safe and efficient transportation alternatives is expected to raise the demand for the pallets in the coming years.

Pallets are made up of various materials

PAPER PALLET MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing consumer expenditure on housing activities and rising disposable incomes along with increasing urbanization remains the primary factor for the growth of the market.

The manufacturers of paper pallets are focusing on innovations and improvement in the quality of the products.

Many companies are investing in paper pallets, as they are a great alternative to the plastic and wooden pallets in both, time and cost-effective solutions.

Consumers are also increasingly concerned with environment-friendly packaging, and preferring paper pallets over wooden and plastic pallets.

Ultimately, due to the flexibility in design, size and shape, combined with many environmental and economic benefits, paper pallets market may surge in the near future.

The paper pallets provide better cube efficiency and yield in better fill rates in transports and shipments. This factor is expected to drive the global paper pallets market soon.

PAPER PALLET MARKET SEGMENTATION

Paper pallets are segmented on the basis of end use as:

Shipping

Medical industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Personal Care industry

Shipping & Logistics

Other

Paper pallets are segmented on the basis of the material type as:

Corrugated paper pallets

Cardboard paper pallets

Kraft paper pallet

Paper pallets are segmented on the basis of the type of pallet as

Stringent pallet

Block pallet

Flush pallet

Perimeter base pallet

Paper pallets are segmented on basis of runner options as:

2-way runner option

4-way runner option

PAPER PALLET MARKET REGIONAL OVERVIEW

The regional demand for the paper pallets varies across the world. North America has a giant market in the manufacturing of goods in various sectors such as cosmetics, food, medicines, etc. as well as a well-established and a large retail industry.

The North America paper pallet market is expected to experience growth in the near future.

The Asia-Pacific region also represents opportunities for growth of the paper pallet market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing retail sector in the countries such as China and India.

Increased consumer acceptance for packaged products is also driving the market. According to a research, increase in the demand for shelf-ready packaged products and a surge in the need for safe transportation of products will drive the market of paper pallet industries.

PAPER PALLET MARKET KEY PLAYERS

Some of the significant companies in the world that are functioning in the paper pallet market are:

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa Group

YOJ Pack-Kraft

DNA Packaging Systems

Eltete Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Green Label Packaging

Sonoco

Honey Shield Emballeurs

