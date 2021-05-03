Identity as a Service Market 2021 Share is Expected to Get Massive Profits | OneLogin, CA Technologies, SailPoint Technologies, Microsoft

The Identity as a Service Market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.90 Billion in 2020 to USD 14.23 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

Some of the major and emerging players profiled are Okta, Inc., IDaptive, LLC, Ping Identity , OneLogin, CA Technologies, SailPoint Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Salesforce, HCL, Capgemini, Gemalto, Simeio Solutions, Jumio, Connectis, Auth0, One Identity, and JumpCloud.

The major factors driving the IDaaS market include the obligations to follow regulatory mandates and data protection laws, and growing demand for cloud-based security solutions and services

Provisioning component segment to lead the IDaaS market in 2019

Based on the component segment, the provisioning subsegment is projected to lead the identity as a service market from 2019 to 2024. Provisioning is one of the core of access rights compliance and enforcement initiatives. Provisioning refers to the process of creation, deletion, change, validation, approval, and termination of identities of each user or stakeholder (employee, partners, and clients) in the organization. It provides the identity manageability features for accessing the resources present on-premises or in the cloud. These solutions manage automated provisioning and de-provisioning of computing resources. Digital identity creation, change, termination, validation, approval, propagation, and communication are the major features offered by provisioning products. It includes software systems for automated on-boarding and off-boarding of employees, role and rule-based management, entitlement management, access certifications, delegated administration, and authorization workflow.

Public sector vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on verticals, the public sector segment of the identity as a service market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cyberattackers always target government agencies to gain access to confidential government data. Thus, the governments in the emerging economies are deploying web and mobile applications to serve their citizens efficiently. Owing to this, the public sector and government organizations can handle data and consumer identities of a critical nature more efficiently. These applications are becoming the prime targets for the cybercriminals to access sensitive data. Identity frauds in the government/public sector vertical include misappropriation of assets, identity thefts, bribery and corruption, accounting frauds, data thefts, and money laundering. The incidents of identity thefts to access confidential government data are increased, which is resulting in the rise in the adoption of IDaaS solutions in government agencies.

North America to lead the IDaaS market in 2019

North America is the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure development. It is the largest market for cybersecurity due to the rising incidents of data breaches and security threats. Moreover, the region is home to key IDaaS solution providers, such as Okta, Idaptive, Ping Identity, and OneLogin. The increasing number of cyberattacks to access confidential consumer data; the changing needs of the workforce; and adoption of cloud applications, bring your own device (BYOD), and mobile practices, along with the need to meet stringent compliance regulations, are driving the organizations in North America to adopt IDaaS solutions. As the awareness for IDaaS is increasing, various firms are putting efforts to discuss and develop ideas for better IDaaS solutions. North America constitutes developed economies, such as the US and Canada.

Key Identity as a Service Market Players

The major factor expected to hinder the growth of the IDaaS is the budgetary limitations to inhibit adoption of enhanced cloud-based security solutions

Key market players profiled in this report include Okta, Inc. (US), IDaptive, LLC (US), Ping Identity (US), OneLogin (US), CA Technologies (US), SailPoint Technologies (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), HCL (India), Capgemini (France), Gemalto (Netherlands), Simeio Solutions (US), Jumio (US), Connectis (Netherlands), Auth0 (US), One Identity (US), and JumpCloud (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and new product launches and product enhancements to further expand their presence in the IDaaS market and broaden their customer base.

This research report categorizes the IDaaS market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

Based on the Deployment Type, the Identity as a Service Market has the following segments:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Based on Component Type, the IDaaS market has the following segments:

Provisioning

Single sign-on

Advanced authentication

Audit, compliance, and governance

Directory services

Password management

By Organization Size

Based on Organization Size, the IDaaS market has the following segments:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Based on Verticals, the IDaaS market has the following segments:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Retail and consumer goods

Public sector

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Others(media and entertainment, automotive, aerospace and defense)

Based on the Region, the IDaaS market has the following segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Recent Developments

In July 2019, Google partnered with Atos to expand their strategic partnership. As per the partnership, both players would provide clients with identity management, access management, governance, and administration across environments. In July 2019, IBM acquired Red Hat, a global provider of open-source software products. The acquisition would help IBM expand its identity management capabilities with the help of Red Hat’s identity management solutions, such as Red Hat Identity Manager and Identity Management Active Directory. In June 2019, Ping Identity partnered with TIBCO Software, a global leader in integration, application program interface (API) management, and analytics. The partnership aims toward deploying cutting-edge API cybersecurity to customers. In June 2019, Oracle partnered with Microsoft to interconnect Oracle Cloud and Microsoft Azure. The main objective of the partnership is to connect 2 cloud technologies through network and identity interoperability. According to the partnership, both companies would offer new capabilities, such as seamless cloud connectivity, unified identity and access management, collaborative support, and deployment support. In March 2019, Okta acquired Azuqua, a provider of cloud-based application integration and workflow automation. The acquisition would enable Okta to offer an enhanced flow of identities between applications and services to its customers.

Available Customizations :

With the given market data, We offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis: Product matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolios of each company

Geographic Analysis: Further breakdown of the European, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World segments into their respective countries for this market

Company Information: Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 5)

Volume Data: Customization options for volume data* (number of units sold) and customization options for volume data [* if applicable]

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Opportunities Assessment: A detailed report underlining the various growth opportunities presented in the market

