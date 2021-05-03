High demand for massive food and beverage industry, boosting growth of Edible Fiber Market

Global Edible Fiber Market: Snapshot

Dietary fiber refers to plant-based carbohydrates which unlike other carbohydrates, namely starch and sugars cannot be digested in the small intestine.

Such dietary fiber, also referred to as edible fibers, include whole wheat pasta, breakfast cereals, wholegrain bread and oats, barley and rye, vegetables, fruits and nuts, and seeds. The edible fiber is considered to have several health benefits.

It keeps our digestive system healthy by preventing constipation. This in turn can thwart colorectal cancer. Those also help in maintaining one’s weight and thus reduce risk of cardiovascular heart disease and stroke. Dietary fiber or edible fiber can further prevent type 2 diabetes.

Rising awareness of such benefits is stoking the edible fiber market. The massive food and beverage industry worldwide are focusing on adding dietary fibers to their products in order to add to their USPs. They are even replacing plastics with dietary fibers for packaging such products, so that even the outer covering is edible and biodegradable.

Owing to low entry barriers, the global edible fibers market is constantly seeing foray of new players. This makes the competitive landscape extremely cutthroat. This has also led to rapid product development and competitive pricing. Trends such as these are expected to fuel the global edible fibers market.

Fact.MR has come up with a new study on global edible fibers market that analyzes different aspects influencing this landscape.

The market for edible fibers is highly competitive with a number of players operating in this landscape. Actionable intelligence on different facets of global edible fibers market is included in the report, with a projection forecast for a period of nine years, from 2018 to 2027.

The report further covers key companies involved in supply of edible fibers. Analysis regarding their key financials such as sales and shares, key strategies, SWOT analysis and key financials is included in the report. Additionally, key innovations and developments are chalked in this report.

Health Benefits and Pharmaceutical Applications of Edible Fibers to Boost Growth

Demand for edible fibers is witnessing an increase, owing to growing awareness among end-users on the importance of mitigating lifestyle diseases. Consumers are focusing on enriching their diet with healthy foods to ward off lifestyle diseases. This trend is particularly more pronounced in regions that have a high prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

Prevalence of diabetes in India is comparatively high and thereby, adoption of edible fibers in India as awareness among consumers has witnessed a spike in the recent past. In addition to India, demand for edible fibers is also likely to increase in the United States, as obesity has reached epidemic proportions in the country.

According to a research, people having edible fiber in their diet have 40% lower risk of heart disease. Every year almost 785 thousand Americans have first coronary attack and another 470 thousand who have already had one or more have another attack as per statistics provided by America College of Cardiology

Concerns About Side Effects of Edible Fibers Can Inhibit Growth During Assessment Period

Awareness regarding health benefits of edible fibers is likely to create more number of opportunities for edible fiber companies. In order to minimize prevalence of such diseases, adoption of edible fibers is projected to witness huge growth in foreseeable future.

However, high consumption of edible fibers is likely to cause constipation, discomfort, and other side effects. Although manufacturers are focusing on reducing these side-effects, a significant section of consumers is still skeptical about including edible fibers in their diet.

Edible Fibers Find Way in Packaging Industry

Need for on-the-go food has forced a number of leading companies in the packaging industry to find out such packaging material, which can be consumed along with the product inside the package.

This minimizes waiting time required to unpack consumables. With the use of coconut fibers, packaging of several consumables is possible nowadays, which will add fibers to diet.

Demand for seamless and cost-effective packaging from food and beverage industry is increasing rapidly, thereby applications of edible fibers is expected to witness expansion in foreseeable future as these are utilized in the packaging of various food materials such as meat, milk products etc. This is likely to boost demand for edible fibers in near future.

Evoware’s Edible Fiber-based Packaging Solution to Replace Plastic

Stringent regulations related to use of plastic material in packaging industry are likely to create opportunities for the use of edible fibers in packaging. Biodegradable and edible seaweed-based packaging is likely to minimize plastic wastage while providing support to farmers.

Indonesia is the world’s second largest plastic waste contributor to the ocean. This has led Evoware, an Indonesian company to develop a solution to plastic waste with the use of seaweed-based packaging, which is biodegradable and edible.

The company has come up with a packaging made of seaweed in cooperation with local farmers. This packaging dissolved in warm water making zero-waste product. It is totally biodegradable and can be utilized as plant fertilizer.

Such type of packaging has shelf life of two years and is preservative-free. Additionally, this packaging is healthy and safe to eat. It is full of edible fibers, nutritious, minerals, and vitamins and is Halal-certified product.

The packaging is tasteless, odorless however can be customized with various colors, flavors, logos and lot more. Such types of innovations can transform the market, wherein both the product and packaging are beneficial, in terms of edible fiber consumption.

