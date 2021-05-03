Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles Market 2021 Share is Expected to Get Massive Profits | AccuCoat Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Abrisa Technologies, Alchemy

The Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles Market size is estimated to grow from USD XX Billion in 2020 to USD XX Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.79% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

The base year for calculation in this Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles Market business report is taken as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market will perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, & engagements are.

Some of the major and emerging players profiled are Axalta Coating Systems, AccuCoat Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Abrisa Technologies, Alchemy, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Daikin Industries, Ltd, ECKART, GXC Coatings GmbH, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Newport Thin Film Laboratory, PPG Industries, Inc., Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company, and SCHOTT.

Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Type (Pigments for Basecoat, Anti-Reflective Coatings, and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings), Application (Pigment for Exterior Paint, Window Glass, Windshield, LiDAR): Global Forecast 2027

To Avail deep insights of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings for Autonomous Vehicles Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market Introduction:

The growing automotive industry is undergoing a transformation, with the advent of autonomous vehicles. These vehicles require a large number of sensors and cameras for surveying the road and traffic conditions around the car. This poses a new challenge in terms of requirements for specialized coatings.

The surge of several automated vehicles on the road has thus increased the market size of several industries in the value chain leading to a growing market for the global hi-tech paints and coatings market. Hi-tech paints and coatings for autonomous vehicles vary widely according to their applications like pigment for exterior paint, windshield, window glass, Infotainment system, LiDAR, optical component, and camera. A lot of options are available on the market when it comes to coatings such as anti-reflective coatings, anti-fingerprint coatings, and self-cleaning coatings. Hi-tech paints and coats provide the liberty of choosing the type of paint and coat according to our particular application and desired outcome.

These Coatings are believed to be highly crucial for a variety of sensors used in autonomous vehicles which will allow them to communicate with each other and to identify and detect obstacles and move towards their destination.

Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market Drivers:

1. Growing Market of Autonomous Vehicles

The major market boost for the Autonomous Vehicles Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market is provided by the increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles around the globe. The market growth in the global hi-tech paints and coatings market for autonomous vehicles is attributable to the ongoing demand for efficient and durable paints and coatings for autonomous vehicles. Innovation in technology towards road safety adds to the demand for global hi-tech paints and coats. Additionally, an ever-increasing number of cameras and sensors monitoring the road and traffic for the efficient functioning of autonomous vehicles require advanced coatings and paints to improve safety and improve communication.

2. Growing Emphasis on traffic reduction

Autonomous Vehicles also help in reducing traffic. Hence the growing demand for LiDAR sensors in traffic management has helped in the growth of the Autonomous Vehicles Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market.

3. Superiority of Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings over Conventional Coatings

Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings exhibit properties and characteristics which cannot be matched by conventional coatings. Hence, these are indispensable in the manufacture of autonomous vehicles.

Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market Challenges:

1. High-priced components

Although there are a lot of market driving factors to this technology, the downside is that it comes with high-priced components like LiDAR and camera which inhibits the marketing growth of the Autonomous Vehicles Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market.

Latest News:

A lot of new technological advancements have taken place in this sector such as emergence of light absorption and sensor detection coatings. These coatings enable automated vehicles to detect objects on the road and communicate with fellow vehicles while driving ensuring a much safer drive. Easy to clean composite coatings increases the effectiveness of sensors by decreasing the problems associated with the sensor being covered by mud or ice. Hi-tech coatings also help overcome the difficulty faced when there is an interference of electromagnetic radiations that creates unnecessary cross talks. Diversified metallic pigments in automotive colors seem to have attracted a larger audience and boosted the market of automobiles. PPG is developing special coatings and coating-related products that would improve electronic vehicle (EV) performance by allowing cars to communicate with one another and also integrate with smart city technology.

Pandemic Impacts:

The global pandemic has restricted the growth of the Autonomous Vehicles Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market due to fewer sales of automobiles during the period. This could be due to the disruption in the supply chain and raw materials. Lack of human labor during lockdown has stagnated the production of automobiles thereby affecting the hi-tech paints and coats market. This delay in production has disrupted several plans like the postponement of the launch of self-driving cars by Ford Motors from 2021 to 2022.

Market Segment Analysis:

The anti-reflective coating segment accounted for the largest share of the Autonomous Vehicles Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market and it is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

Market around the world

North America has recorded the highest market growth for Autonomous Vehicles Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market contributing with a share of about 60% in the year 2020.

Some of the major players in this field are AccuCoat Inc, Alchemy, Covestro AG, and Abrisa Technologies. Technological advancements and investments in research and development have led to the success of these companies. In addition, the presence of various established and local players in the hi-tech paints and coatings market for autonomous vehicles makes it a highly fragmented market.

Leading coating companies such as PPG have developed a broad range of advanced coatings that are instrumental in the development and deployment of autonomous and electric vehicles. These coatings include exterior coatings that improve vehicle visibility of light detection and ranging (LIDAR) systems; coatings that are easy to clean thus assisting in prevention and obstruction of autonomous vehicle sensors; and environmentally-sensitive cathode and anode coatings which can also be used for storing and transferring energy within modern lithium-ion batteries.

The research report analyses the ecosystem of Autonomous Vehicles Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market and categorizes the Autonomous Vehicles Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following below-mentioned market segments.

By Type of Product

Pigments for Basecoat

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

Self-Cleaning Coatings

By Application

Pigments for Exterior Paint

Window Glass

Windshield

Infotainment System

Optical Component

LiDAR

Camera

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

ROW

Unique insights provided by this report also includes the following:

In-depth value chain analysis Opportunity mapping Sector snapshot Technology landscape Regulatory scenario Patent trends Market trends Covid-19 impact analysis Raw material supply analysis Pricing trends Sustainability trends and environmental concerns Critical Success Factors Competitive Landscape Customer preferences

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence Covered in Hi-Tech Paints and Coatings Market Report are:

BASF SE Covestro AG DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. ECKART GXC Coatings GmbH Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited Newport Thin Film Laboratory PPG Industries, Inc. Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company SCHOTT AG Abrisa Technologies AccuCoat Inc. AkzoNobel N.V. Alchemy Axalta Coating Systems

Product Analysis: Product matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolios of each company

Geographic Analysis: Further breakdown of the European, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World segments into their respective countries for this market

Company Information: Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 5)

Volume Data: Customization options for volume data* (number of units sold) and customization options for volume data [* if applicable]

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Opportunities Assessment: A detailed report underlining the various growth opportunities presented in the market

