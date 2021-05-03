Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types,Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue; Research up to 2028

Ultrasound probe disinfection market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.85% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures drives the ultrasound probe disinfection market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in ultrasound probe disinfection market are Nanosonics, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Tristel, Ecolab, GERMITEC, Parker Laboratories Inc., Schülke & Mayr GmbH, CS Medical LLC, Virox Technologies Inc, STERIS plc, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US LLC., Metrex Research LLC., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, and Hitachi Medical Systems Europe.

Segmentation: Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

By Product

(Instruments,Automated Reprocessors,UV-C Disinfectors,Manual Reprocessors/Soaking Stations,Ultrasound Probe Storage Cabinets,Consumables)

Disinfectants (By Formulation)

(Disinfectant Wipes,Disinfectant Liquids,Disinfectant Sprays)

Disinfectants (By Type)

(High-Level Disinfectants,Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfectants,Detergents,Enzymatic Detergents,NonEnzymatic Detergents,Services)

By Process

(High-Level Disinfection,Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfection)

By Type of Probe

(Linear Transducers,Convex Transducers,Phased Array Transducers,Endocavity Transducers,Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Transducers,Others,Pencil Transducers,Concave Transducers,Sector Transducers)

By End-User

(Hospitals.Diagnostic Imaging Centers.Maternity Centers.Ambulatory Care Centers.Academic & Research Institutes.Others.Physiotherapists,Independent Associations,Government Organizations,Sports Academies)

By Geography

(North America,South America,Europe,Asia-Pacific,Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of ultrasound imaging practices and procedures are expected to drive the market growth

Increasing incidences of health-care associated infections (HCAI) caused due to the improper reprocessing and disinfection is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of automated probe reprocessors and disinfection procedures is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of adoption of automated probe reprocessors instead of manual disinfecting is also expected to restrain the market growth

List of Chapters:

1 Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Overview

2 Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028)

4 Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2028)

5 Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Forecast (2021-2028)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Insights of the report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market along with the market drivers and restrains.

