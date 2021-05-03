Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Segmentation, Parameters, Prospects 2021 And Forecast Research Report To 2028||Koninklijke Philips N.V.; iHealth Labs Inc.; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Baxter; Cerner Corporation; Bernoulli; Medtronic

The medical device connectivity market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 38.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of novel coronavirus disease will help in escalating the growth of the medical device connectivity market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device connectivity market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Cisco; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; iHealth Labs Inc.; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Baxter; Cerner Corporation; Bernoulli; Medtronic; Silex Technology, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; NantHealth, Inc.; Infosys Limited; Lantronix, Inc.; Spectrum Medical; Digi International Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; eDevice and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

